The Winter TV Critics Association press tour has just ended in Los Angeles. Streamers and networks reveal a lot of other programs. How can you keep up?







AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Kim Kardashian talked about how to stop the mass incarceration, the magician David Blaine sewed his mouth as he did a card trick, and Hillary Clinton who blew to talk about a documentary – just a few of the things happening on the winter Press tour of the TV Critics Association happened that was just wrapped up in Los Angeles. It is an event designed to give television critics an insight into what television will expect for the next six months. And NPR television critic Eric Deggans was there for much of the action.

Hey Eric.

ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: I’m exhausted (laughter) …

CHANG: (laughter) I bet you are.

DEGGANS: … As you can imagine (laughter).

CHANG: I mean, it sounded like a whole bunch of TV people were selling their goods this weekend. What was – what’s the biggest trend you’ll see on TV in the next few months?

DEGGANS: The biggest trend was more. I mean, every major television platform is just trying to create more content, and everyone who has a success story on television – from “Get Out” director Jordan Peele to Reese Witherspoon – has announced offers to produce new shows for Streaming platforms and cables to channels and network TV. This competition between streaming services and premium cable channels has led to this enormous struggle for talent, especially in front of and behind the camera. And that makes the biggest currency in Hollywood – which is famous and whether you have been successful before or not – even more valuable.

CHANG: Well, what about the competition between the different streaming services? Like, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus launched last year. Did you find out anything about how the streaming wars are going?

DEGGANS: Well – and don’t forget. We have streaming services like HBO Max and NBC’s Peacock this year. We seem to be in the middle of the first phase of the streaming war, with some more of these new services. The people who run these services insist that there is enough space in the market for more outlets. They have studies that show that the average household subscribes to about three or four of them. Most of the time, I think they don’t know much more than the average consumer. I mean, they publish this content based on their instincts that tell them what might work because everything about it is so new. Now we can see the further merging of film and television. You know, we have movie stars like Al Pacino and Nicole Kidman starring in some highly anticipated TV shows. And there’s a real debate between whether consumers want a service that’s highly curated, you know, where there are fewer high quality TV shows – that’s something Apple TV Plus is trying – or a service where there are lots of shows in all genres, HBO Max will try to do what Netflix does today.

CHANG: Now when I talk about Apple TV Plus, I mean, after your success in all of the past few months, what are your plans to move forward and get bigger?

DEGGANS: Well, it’s interesting because they haven’t held many press events. They came for the first time to the press tour. And I think with critics they tried to counter this notion that their rollout wasn’t as successful as Disney Plus. You know, their flagship program with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show,” got some pretty negative reviews, and it still doesn’t feel like they found a crucial hit like Disney Plus did ” The Mandalorian. ” You need something that really sums up the brand for consumers and gives people an idea of ​​what an Apple TV Plus show is. The people I’ve spoken to at Apple say it’s very early and that they mainly focus on getting higher quality shows. In fact, one show that I think is the best is this anthology series about immigrant stories titled “Little America” ​​that only came out a few days ago.

CHANG: Okay, which shows are you most looking forward to? What should I put on my must-watch list?

DEGGANS: So many shows.

CHANG: (laughter) Do I have the time?

DEGGANS: OK. OKAY. First, I have to recommend the new Star Trek series “Picard” from CBS All Access. It does a really good job of telling the story that long-term Trek fans like, and it also has a story that will please even people who just kind of know what Star Trek is or what Picard is. I’m watching Pacino’s new series for Amazon called “Hunters”. He plays the leader of a group of people secretly chasing Nazis undercover in New York in the 1970s. It’s executive by Jordan Peele – really interesting. And finally I really like this show “The Plot Against America”. It is an HBO series based on the novel by Philip Roth that describes what could have happened if an anti-Semitic Charles Lindbergh had been elected president. David Simon, the creator of “The Wire”, is an executive producer. I mean there are a lot of really interesting shows coming – I will be very busy in the next few months.

CHANG: (laughter) This is Eric Deggans from NPR.

Thanks, Eric.

DEGGANS: Thank you.

