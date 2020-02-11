New on Netflix February 2020 | TV and film edition data

To All the Boys I Loved Before is one of the most popular original movies from Netflix so far, and the sequel to the Teen Romcom (entitled All I Want Boys: Still I Love You) is a highlight of the slate of the streaming platform for February, arriving just before Valentine’s Day.

We also see a whole series of new shows making their debut this month, including coming-of-age sci-fi show I Am Not Okay with This and comic book adaptation Locke & Key, while Narcos: Mexico and Altered Carbon return long-visited second seasons .

And in a real treat for fans of animation, Netflix will bring viewers a number of movies from the Studio Ghibli catalog – including Kiki’s Delivery Service and My Neighbor Totoro – the first series of a series of legendary Japanese studios that joins the service .

Saturday 1 February

Ignorant 1995 American coming of age teen comedy film loosely based on Jane Austens classic novel Emma. Check out Netflix

To keep 1988 adult comedy about a teenage pregnancy starring Mollie Ringwald. Check out Netflix

Silence A deaf writer retreats into the forest to lead a lonely life and is confronted with a masked figure in this slasher film. Check out Netflix

In this corner of the world Anime drama that follows a woman who lives through Hiroshima in wartime and is married to a man she barely knows. Check out Netflix

Kiki’s delivery service Studio Ghibli classic about a 13-year-old who is moving to a seaside resort with her talking cat Jiji. Check out Netflix

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bG17OYs-GA (/ embed)

Laputa: Castle in the Sky Studio Ghibli’s first film follows the young orphan Sheeta and her abductor Colonel Muska, whose plane is being attacked by a gang of air pirates. Check out Netflix

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season two Second series (in two parts) of the French children’s show about superheroes. Check out Netflix

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes Film based on the popular manga, set between the second and third series of the anime series. Check out Netflix

My life Michael Keaton and Nicole Kidman play the lead role in this melodrama film about a man who is diagnosed with terminal cancer and makes ties for his unborn son. Check out Netflix

My neighbor Totoro Two children make friends with a giant rabbit-like creature after moving to a new home in one of the most beloved films of studio Ghibli. Check out Netflix

The night is short, walk on girl Anime about a young girl who starts a long night of partying and interacts with an increasingly eccentric cast of characters. Check out Netflix

Ocean waves Anime television film based on the 1990 novel by Saeko Himuro. Check out Netflix

Only yesterday Studio Ghibli film that follows an unmarried career woman Taeko Okajima during her first extensive trip outside of her hometown of Tokyo. Check out Netflix

Porco Rosso An Italian former World War I hunter who has been transformed into an anthropomorphic pig. Check out Netflix

Netflix

The promise Historical drama film about a love triangle that develops immediately prior to the Armenian genocide, with French-Canadian actress Charlotte Le Bon, Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale. Check out Netflix

Rango Animated western comedy film about a chameleon as a pet who wants to become a hero. Check out Netflix

Stories from Earthsea A powerful wizard named Sparrowhawk who looks up the cause of the imbalance in his world in another Studio Ghibli film. Check out Netflix

Sunday 2 February



Lady Bird Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated coming-of-age comedy with Saoirse Ronan as an artistically inclined senior-year student. Check out Netflix

Monday 3 February



Team Kaylie part three The third part of the comedy about a famous 19-year-old billionaire. Check out Netflix

Tuesday February 4

Tom Papa: You are doing great! The American stand-up tackles body image and social media in a new stand-up special. Check out Netflix

Wednesday, February 5

The Pharmacist (Limited Series) Documentary series about a pharmacist in Louisiana trying to expose the corruption behind the opioid crisis after the death of his son. Check out Netflix

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiHZ_wU4ktQ (/ embed)

Thursday 6 February

Cagaster from an Insect Cage season one Original anime series is set 30 years after a disease has turned a large part of the population into carnivorous insects. Check out Netflix

Friday, February 7

Dragons: Rescue Riders season two A second series for the spin-off show of the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. Check out Netflix

Horse girl Netflix Original: a socially awkward woman with a preference for arts and crafts, horses and supernatural crime shows finds her dreams becoming brighter in her waking life. Check out Netflix

Locke & Key season one Based on a popular comic book series, this sees three brothers and sisters moving to a house full of reality-bending keys after their father is murdered. Check out Netflix

Netflix

My Holo Love season one Korean language series after a lonely woman who forms a connection with a human-like hologram. Check out Netflix

Train wreck Amy Schumer plays a leading role in a film she wrote about a magazine writer who believes that relationships and marriages have no value. Check out Netflix

Sunday, February 9

Peter Rabbit 2017 film editing of Beatrix Potter’s beloved children’s books with James Corden as the titular rabbit. Check out Netflix

Wednesday, February 12

To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You Continued on the romcom smash of 2018, with Lana Condor and Noah Centineo among those who criticize their roles

Thursday, February 13

Dragon Quest: Your Story Japanese animation film based on the Dragon Quest series of video games

Love Is Blind season one New reality show in which single men and women seek love and get engaged before they meet in person

Narcos: Mexico season two Second season of the accompanying series focused on drug cartels and illegal drug trafficking in Mexico

Friday, February 14

The BFG Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic 2017, with Mark Rylance as the giant of the same name

Cable Girls season five: part one The first part of the last season of the Spanish drama of Netflix set in a telecommunications company from the 1920s

Isi & Ossi German-language film about the daughter of a billionaire who fake a relationship with a cash boxer

Sunday, February 16

Proud Mary A hit woman who works for an organized crime family in Boston has turned her life around when she meets a young boy

Friday 21 February



Gentefied season one Three Latin cousins ​​navigate their differences as they work to sustain their grandfather’s taco shop

Monday, February 24

Better call Saul season five The first episode of the penultimate season of the Breaking Bad spin-off. Subsequent episodes are released weekly

(Netflix)

Wednesday 26 February

I’m not okay with this season one A teenager navigates through the complexity of high school, the family and her sexuality while dealing with new super powers

Thursday, February 27

Modified Carbon season two Long-awaited second run for the cyberpunk series based on the 2002 eponymous novel

Followers season one Netflix ‘first Japanese live action series after an aspiring actress who makes it big thanks to a candid Instagram

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution The 22nd part in the Pokémon film series and a CGI remake of the first film

Friday 28 February



All bright spots Two teenagers struggling with emotional scars change each other’s lives in this film based on the best-selling novel

F1: Drive to Survive season two Second season of the documentary series about the Formula 1 sport

Queen Sono season one South African drama about a secret agent who fights crime while dealing with crises in her personal life

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMGLynxlHHU (/ embed)