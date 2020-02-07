New nutrition labels FOX6Now.com

Food labels have been given a makeover. It is the first major overhaul in more than 20 years.

The Food and Drug Administration has introduced new regulations for food labels based on new health and nutrition research.

And according to Consumer Reports nutritionists, at least four of the changes are crucial to improving your health.

The food labels on food will make it easier to make better informed choices regarding your diet.

With some simple changes, such as a bolder type and portion size adjustment, it becomes a lot easier for consumers who want to eat healthier to lower their risk of heart disease and other conditions.

Here are four major changes that will help you choose the best foods for your health.

First, the portion sizes are more realistic, with quantities for some foods that reflect what people actually eat. Another example? If a package contains two or three portions, but there is a good chance that someone would eat it all in one go – say, a bag of popcorn – the label should contain nutritional information for one portion and the entire package.

Another label change: because Americans do not get enough vitamin D, which is important for bone health, and potassium, which helps to lower blood pressure, they are now listed instead of vitamins A and C, which are already abundant are diets in most people.

And the number of calories will be displayed in large bold. If you consume more calories than your body needs, those extra calories are stored as fat. But keep in mind that the number of calories does not tell the whole story; for example, a candy bar with 250 calories containing nuts is not as healthy as 250 calories of nuts.

And now manufacturers can have a greater incentive to reduce the amount of added sugar in their products.

There has always been a line for sugars – referring to both naturally occurring sweeteners plus the added sweeteners, such as granulated sugar and corn syrup with a high fructose content.

The FDA now requires that added sugars be included on a separate line.

Consumer Reports adds that sugar substitutes have many different names such as sucralose, stevia or sugar alcohols such as sorbitol or mannitol.

Now that manufacturers have an incentive to lower the sugars they add, you can see more of these non-nutritious sweeteners appear in the ingredient list, so it’s good to watch them.

