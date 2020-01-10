New mutants spoiler revealed in new trailer

Loading...

Years after filming ended and two years after it was due to be released, X-Men spin-off The New Mutants is finally limping into cinemas this April, and a newly released trailer has given us a feel for what the horror is like -themed superhero movie will work.

But when I saw that, I had to wonder – isn’t the big mystery at the center of the story obvious? Even without being a huge fan of The New Mutants comics (I read one), I immediately picked out a detail that seems to reveal an important area of ​​action, and I wonder if Fox accidentally spoiled her story before she even did it started …

Of course, I could be wrong, but if I’m right, anyone who really doesn’t want to know or speculate about The New Mutants’ plot should look away now. This probably doesn’t count as a spoiler – like you haven’t seen the movie before – but there is a chance that I’m right. In this case, you may have less fun than if you had just looked at him freshly.

Still here? Let me explain what I’m talking about. The new trailer basically follows two key threads – the introduction of a young girl named Dani Moonstar (Blu Hunt) into a mysterious institution full of mutants (also known as the next step in superpowered humanity, typically found in the X-Men films can be seen) and some creepy goings-on affecting the “patients”.

“It is important that we find out your strength – so that we can help you get better,” says Dr. Cecilia Reyes from Alice Braga to Dani before Dani and the rest of the young mutants begin to relive their greatest fears and traumatic moments, including Sam’s (Charlie Heaton) collapses and Roberto’s (Henry Zaga) unintentionally burns his girlfriend thanks to him solar energy.

“This place accepts your greatest fear – and lets you live through it. Until it kills you! Reyes screams in an open voice as the trials, horrors and screams continue, and it seems clear that it will be a big part of the film to find out exactly who or what is causing this horror.

Blu Hunt as Dani Moonstar in The New Mutants (Fox)

But all I could think of was my memory of Dani Moonstar’s mutated power in the comics. Which is … drum roll … the ability to create illusions based on the greatest fears of the people around them. In other words, more or less exactly what happens in this film.

Of course, it’s likely that the film’s plot will include a little more – supposedly it will be the cartoon character Demon Bear, a powerful being who feeds on negative emotions and has a close connection to Dani as the main villain – but based on The trailer also seems to be a riddle that can be solved by quickly looking at a Wikipedia page for new mutants. What causes these bizarre illusions? Oh, the character who always created these illusions.

Obviously, the New Mutants aren’t as mainstream as the X-Men, and it’s more than likely that most people who watch the film don’t know this context. But it’s not exactly a secret either – it’s public information almost 40 years old – and if it turns out to be a big part of the film’s plot, I can’t help but consider it a bit damp.

And really, after such a lengthy production, I had hoped for a little more from these particularly funny mutants, well … new.

The New Mutants will be released in British cinemas on April 10