New music to know this week: Eve Owen & Mai Kino Take A Dip & Other Great Songs

The music concierge is a column where I share music that I listen to and that you might like, with a bit of context.

Eve Owen “So Still For You”

The English coastline and folk music go together like my fear and chocolate. Londoner Eve Owen takes us to the countryside to sing a beautiful, sad song that she believes is her way of turning the fleeting nature of her love into something permanent. If anyone has ever written a song about you, you know this is a story that will exist indefinitely. Hopefully it is in line with this one.

Mai Kino ‘swimming’

If you need something quiet about your playlist, look no further. If this is what it is like to sit in a sensory depriving tank with water, I have to immerse myself in it immediately. Until then, I will simply baptize my fear with this number repeatedly.

Reva DeVito “Bet you stay”

To change, ehm, streams – here is a song to add to your makeout / seduction playlist. The confidence that DeVito gives to her vocals is a real buzz and that disco / pop beat from the early 80s is the flashy light that challenges you to make a move. This is a fun, let yourself go.

Raveena “Headache”

Sometimes you don’t look for love, you just find it. Raveena captures the sticky sweetness of that feeling in her song, but also refers to the hangover that goes with it. Summer of Love has something to do with the guitars and zen of the song, but still a touch of fear in the way she sings about it. Love is scary and beautiful and all those things at once – Raveena does a good job expressing countless feelings.

DAWN “Die Without You”

Give me feelings, but make it dark. DAWN sings a song of codependency, and you know that there is something wrong with this relationship because of the bass line. But wouldn’t it be great to know with that kind of certainty that you will be with someone forever? Or maybe not.

