New music to know this week: Christine & The Queens is in your team & more

Christine and the Queens “People, I’ve been sad”

Christine and the queens are back with a soul-stirring single about loneliness – wait, it’s less depressing than I make it sound. By singing “you know the feeling”, she makes a trail of a national anthem of solidarity and humanity then plunges into the dark depths. When the world pulls you down, it goes to the top of your playlist like a pickup.

Sharon Van Etten “Beaten up”

The characteristic touch of producer John Congleton can be felt on this slow, somewhat gloomy new song by Van Etten. In it she sings about standing behind your decisions, even the difficult ones, in a manner of the maid ‘Nolite te bastardes carborundorum’. Looking for a number to ruin your courage? This is it.

Lido Pimienta “Eso Que Tu Haces”

Sometimes it’s just not love. Pimienta, a Colombian artist who now lives in Toronto, examines that feeling in a song that is musically one of the most interesting I have heard in a minute. The influences from which she draws are numerous and come together in a genre-defying mix. There is a calmness in her voice, but if she calls completely, she will take your breath away.

Jockstrap “Acid”

Once you know that Jockstrap is a terrible name for this wonderful project, prepare yourself for enchantment by this wonderful song. It is part beautiful, fuzzy dream pop and part disruptive production that undermines the ideas of what makes a beautiful pop song.

The booty cat “Sister”

Something about this song, which is the title track of the upcoming LP by Norah Jones, Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper, jumped to me during the first listen. It could be the old school vocal harmonies or the yeehaw agenda that pops up in the guitar section. Whatever it is, I register.

