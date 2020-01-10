New music to know this week: 2020 is a new start with Celeste, The Secret Sisters & More

Loading...

Since my first job at MTV as a music programmer, I can’t stop trying to match people with music they might like. So I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The music concierge is a column where I share music that I listen to and that you might like, with a bit of context. Get everything I’ve recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook and leave a comment below where you tell me what you’re listening to this week.

Celeste “Stop This Flame”

2020 will be Celeste’s year. The British-Jamaican soul singer starts the year as the winner of the BRITs Rising Star Award and the BBC’s Sound of 2020 poll. Get a taste of why in her new single, “Stop This Flame.”

Caroline Rose “Feel The Way I Want”

Prepare to shake your thing. Rose embraces their feelings as an outsider and wraps them in a very danceable, cheerful single that immediately shot to my personal playlist for 2020. If you were looking for a new musical obsession, her Don Quixote-sounding concept album falls on the journey of an outsider to the heart of stardom with nothing but their ambition to recommend them in March.

Olivia Jean “Jaan Pehechaan Ho”

If this song sounds a bit familiar, congratulations: you are also a cool girl. It is the number in the credits of Ghost World, given a new life thanks to the new signing of Third Man Records, Olivia Jean. She has been in Jack White’s tour band and is an incredible guitarist – her chops are excellently represented in this highly technical surf rock song. Let’s dance!

The Secret Sisters ‘Hand Over My Heart’

One of my most anticipated albums of the year is the Secret Sisters’ Saturn Return produced by Brandi Carlile. You know from the title alone that it’s about growing up, embracing maturity and restoring clarity – but doing it the hard way. Plus, that blood harmony that Laura and Lydia Rogers own gives you chills.

Charlee Remitz “Nothing blooms quite like a heartache”

Another potential anthem from 2020 comes from Charlee Remitz. This song is about reaching that moment when you have reached the tearing end of your own personal path and you finally see the long-awaited results of your sacrifice and hard work. Do I like it because it is wrapped in a synth-filled musical cocoon? Yes, but I also love hope here. Skip the Rocky theme, press Play instead.

