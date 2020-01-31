New music to check out – January 31, 2020

DETROIT – Here is new music to start your weekend with.

5 songs we repeat this week:

Some disaster – all time low

The pop punk band All Time Low released their new single “Some Kind of Disaster” last week. It is the group’s first new release since June 2018.

The music video plunges into group therapy and addresses the introspective questions through the texts: “I am a liar, I am a cynic / I am a sinner, I am a saint / I am a loser, I am a critic / I am the spirit of my mistakes / and it is all my fault that I am still I’m the one you want / you’re after / some catastrophe, yes. “

Overall, the song is easy to sing along – with lyrics that pull the listener inwards.

“Well I sang this song a thousand times / I wore the crown, I sold the lie / I lived life and paid for every crime, yes / It goes down until it’s up / Through blood and tears, but I me just go on and on and on singing. “

“The Young Renegades are no longer … reintroduction of your favorite disaster, All Time Low. We retired for a minute – grew a bit, looked for souls, healed a little … Now we’re back and ready to be yours again, our battle scars are proud and our hair looks better than ever. (Best of all, you agree.) We all missed you so much and are so excited to see what comes next. I feel like we’ve been keeping secrets from you for far too long … To be honest, it was hard to keep quiet. It’s a song and dance we’ve done a thousand times before, but it feels particularly good. Besides, it’s never the same dance twice. I hope you like this new song as much as we do … after all, everything is for you, “the band said on Facebook.

The band played the song for the first time on Sunday at Full Tilt Brewing in Baltimore while launching a new beer called “Beer Maria Count Me In”. The band members were guest bartenders and played an intimate set.

Leave it alone – Hayley Williams

Hayley Williams tackles the loss in her latest track.

The Paramore singer announced her solo career late last year before releasing two tracks and music videos this month – “Simmer” and “Leave It Alone”.

The songs are a clear change from William’s work with Paramore. Her voice and quietly on “Leave It Alone”, a song she says, is about grief as she buzzes over a simple beat.

“Who will I lose before I’m ready? / And who will lose me? / It tastes so bitter on my tongue / The truth is a killer “

Williams’ solo album “Petals for Armor” will be released on May 8th.

If you like “Leave It Alone”, here are a few other songs by Hayley Williams that are worth watching:

To simmer | Nineteen |

Tonight – Kesha

Kesha released a single this week before her fourth studio album was released.

The song starts slowly, the strength of her voice transmits the light music. Then the beat shifts and overall it has a tone that is reminiscent of a classic Kesha mood.

“Tonight is the best night of our lives. Can you feel it? I can feel it / We have everything if we live / If we breathe, we still breathe / You and I, we fly up / We will be forever Feel like this / Tonight is our best night alive / So get me out tonight “

Kesha’s album “High Road” will be released on Friday.

On June 5, she stops in Windsor, Ontario on her “The High Road Tour”.

Dance of the Clairvoyants – Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam recently released the first track on the band’s upcoming album, “Gigaton”.

The song contains an electric sound that is new to their music. Overall, the sound is a kind of evolution.

Bass player Jeff Ament said the song was “a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixed up the instrumentation, and built a great song.”

“Expect perfection / Leaves a lot to ignore / When the past is the present / And the future is no longer / When every morning / Is the same as before”

“Gigaton” is scheduled for release on March 27th.

Gray – two feet

Zachary William “Bill” Dess, stage name Two Feet, is a musician from New York.

“Before I fall off / I should say / I always liked your eyes / but now I have to go”

With his song “I Feel Like I’m Drowning” he really started to gain ground. It reached number 1 on the Billboard Alternative Songs charts in 2018. This new release, “Gray”, is a seductive and psychedelic sounding track.

“It’s okay / It’s okay / I feel good / I feel good”

Upcoming shows:

Three times at Fillmore in Detroit on February 1st (Saturday)

The Lumineers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on February 7th (Friday)

King Princess at the Royal Oak Music Theater in Royal Oak on February 7th (Friday)

Sleeping with sirens at the Crofoot in Pontiac on February 7th (Friday)

Tove Lo at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit on February 18 (Tuesday)

