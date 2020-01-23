Call to all blockbuster film fans: 2020 will be a huge year for you. From Robert Downey Jr. Dolittle to new Marvel titles like Black Widow to Pixars Onward, Disney alone has at least five films that could well exceed the £ 1 billion mark at the global box office.

And there are many more box office hits to look forward to, from DC’s Birds of Prey to A Quiet Place 2 and James Bond’s No Time to Die adventure.

Below are the biggest and most anticipated film releases that will follow in 2020. Check back later in the year for more details and news.

Guy Ritchie’s latest crime caper follows a U.S. expat (Mickey Pearson) and his London-based marijuana empire in London. When it becomes known that he wants to withdraw from the business forever, plans, plans and a whole host of weapons are triggered. Continue reading.

Actors: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Grant, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell and Jeremy Strong

How do you explain that? The young German Jojo changed his worldview when he discovered that his mother was hiding a Jewish girl in her house. Together with his idiotic imaginary friend Adolf Hitler (!) He has to face his blind nationalism. Directed by director Taika Waititi (Thor Ragnorak), this film is already causing a stir at the Oscars. Continue reading.

Actors: Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson, Roman Griffin Davis, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant and Alfie Allen

1917 – out now

Bet on – you guessed it – 1917, this tough drama is about the trench warfare of World War I. It sees two young British soldiers, Schofield and Blake, on an apparently impossible mission that leads them through enemy territory. Continue reading.

Actors: Benedikt Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman

Just Mercy – released date January 17, 2020

Just Mercy tells the thought-provoking true story of young Alabama lawyer Bryan Stevenson, who tried to defend the wrongfully convicted or who was not adequately represented.

Actors: Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, Jamie Foxx, Rafe Spall and Tim Blake Nelson

Bad Boys For Life – released date January 17, 2020

17 years after the last Bad Boys film, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are late for a sequel when detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett try to clear an Atlanta drug cartel. Continue reading

Actors: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, DJ Khaled, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton

The classic novel by Charles Dickens is being revised with the kind permission of Armando Iannucci and leading actor Dev Patel. He plays the title character as he navigates life in Victorian London. Continue reading

Actors: Dev Patel, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Gwendoline Christie, Tilda Swinton

Bombshell – released date January 24, 2020

This true-story film has hired an all-star cast to tell the stories of various former Fox News employees and their allegations against founder Roger Ailes (played by John Lithgow).

Actors: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow

The Grudge – released date January 24, 2020

Another American remake of the critically acclaimed Japanese horror film.

Actors: Andrea Riseborough, Betty Gilpin, John Cho and Demian Bichir