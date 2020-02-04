New ‘Mountain Hops Brewery’ gets a license to brew beer in Casper

(Mountain Hops Brewhouse, Facebook)

CASPER, Wyo – Mountain Hops Brewhouse plans to bring new beer options to the Casper area.

The new company will receive a microbrewery liqueur license after the city council has approved their application on Tuesday 4 February.

Eric Magnuson is the owner of Mountain Hops Brewhouse. He has won a number of prizes for his beers at festivals around Wyoming.

He attended the meeting and thanked the council for their consideration.

“To me this is more than just another brewery in this city,” Magnuson. “It’s the highlight of 15 years.”

“Casper is still growing in the brewing sector. I believe there is still much more room for breweries, even after me. “

Mountain Hops can start working with the new permit from April 1, although the city says the renovations of their building are still ongoing and may not be completed until May.

The address for Mountain Hops Brewhouse is listed as 612 North Beverly Street.

Microbrewery licenses cost $ 500 and only allow a company to sell malt drinks. Casper is allowed up to 36 such permits based on the formulas of the state of Wyoming.

“The microbrewery must brew a minimum of 100 barrels and no more than 15,000 barrels per year,” Casper explains.

