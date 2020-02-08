New Moto Edge release date, price, specifications and latest rumors

Motorola, one of the pioneers of the mobile phone in the 1990s and early 2000s, has had fewer high-profile releases in the smartphone era. But after the successful relaunch of the Razr brand – as well as flip-flops altogether – Motorola is ready to be central again with the launch of a new flagship phone – generally regarded as the Moto Edge or Edge Plus.

Here is a summary of the latest news and rumors about the Moto Edge, the return of Motorola to advanced mobile phones.

When was the Moto Edge released?

The Moto Edge is likely to be launched at the Mobile World Congress on February 23, as evidenced by various invitations to their press conference. It will probably be available to buy soon afterwards.

How much does the Moto Edge cost?

Little is known about the price of Moto Edge, mainly because the company usually produces mid-range and budget phones. Motorola’s last flagship attempt – the Moto Z2 Force – launched at £ 550 a comparable price seems likely in 2017.

Latest Motorola deals

Can’t you wait for the Moto Edge? We have completed some of the best Motorola deals for February …

Motorola G8 Plus – Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse has the Motorola G8 Plus 64 GB sim-free for £ 199.

Motorola One Vision – Vodafone

Vodafone has the Motorola One Vision 128 GB in bronze for £ 28 per month, £ 0 in advance. It comes with 1 GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts.

What can we expect from the Moto Edge?

There is a huge amount of secrecy surrounding the new product prior to technical launches – and usually so close to release we would know much more about the phone about leaks and rumors. However, very little is known about the Moto Edge and there are few recent flagships to use Motorolas as a starting point, so here is some speculation based on what we know …

storage area

Not much is known about the storage of the Moto Edge – but if Motorola wants to compete with flagship phones such as the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S11 / S20, the Edge must offer at least 128 GB of storage. Most middle class phones from Motorola offer around 64 GB, so a storage upgrade is expected for a high-end device.

Camera

One of the few things we know about the Moto Edge is that it has a trendy perforated hole camera on the front. If Motorola wants to join the big boys of the smartphone, the Edge must have at least two cameras at the rear with a reasonable resolution.

processor

Motorola President Sergio Buniac spoke for the first time about the company’s plans for a flagship phone at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Tech Summit, which confirmed a Snapdragon chipset – probably the top 865.

5G power

At the same technical summit, Buniac said the flagship would be 5G and a fast one. The Moto Edge will therefore almost certainly be 5G, especially if the processor is indeed a Snapdragon 865.

Screen size

Little is known about the screen of the Moto Edge, but if it has a perforated hole camera, it is almost certainly a full-screen phone. If Motorola is aiming high-end, expect it on the larger side, probably around 6.5 inches.

connectivity

A USB-C port is very likely, but it is unknown whether this will be the first Motorola handset that supports wireless charging.