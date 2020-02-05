New main building inspector named in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Planning and Development Services department has appointed William Mills as his new Chief Building Inspector.

Mills has been working with the city of Greenville since 2018 as a building inspector.

He was promoted to the position of Assistant Chief Building Inspector in 2019.

In his new role as Chief Building Inspector,

Mills will strive to continue to offer a high level of service and foster care

positive communication with the development community.

As head of the Division of the City Inspection, Mills will work to protect the safety and well-being of citizens in the city of Greenville and its extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ), while also working to support local development through building permit services.

His staff consists of admitting staff, an assistant chief building inspector, a plan inspector and building inspectors.

Mills has worked as one for the past 16 years

North Carolina certified inspector with many years of extra experience

the construction sector before becoming an inspector.