New machine guns for the Canadian army will be delivered in December

The Canadian government buys just over 3,600 machine guns to replace outdated weapons in its supplies.

The government buys 3,626 new C6A1 FLEX general machine guns (GPMGs) from Colt Canada from Kitchener, ON. First deliveries of the new GPMGs are expected in December 2020, with final deliveries in July 2023, according to the Ministry of National Defense. The value of the contract is $ 96.97 million, but that includes taxes.

The weapons have a durable polymer butt stock instead of the current wooden style, according to the Department of National Defense.

In addition, soldiers will be able to attach pointing devices and optical observation systems to the new weapon to increase their operational effectiveness.

The general machine gun usually sells to armed forces for around $ 13,000. The DND says that the costs for this purchase are approximately double, because other equipment and spare parts are being purchased at the same time. “The total acquisition is 8,790 items, including 3,626 C6s and more than 5,000 additional items, including a variety of spare parts, cleaning and repair kits and (and) slings to wear the GPMG,” noted DND spokesperson Dan Le Bouthillier.

However, part of the extra costs is the premium to have the weapons delivered by Colt Canada.

This was a non-competitive contract awarded to Colt Canada under the Munitions Supply Program. With the MSP, Canada has chosen to remain able to produce military ammunition and small arms at home.

Some of the new weapons will be mounted on vehicles such as the Tactical Armored Patrol Vehicle and the rest will be used to supplement the reserve stock, according to the DND.

The machine guns must replace weapons purchased 30 years ago and reach the end of their life. In July 2017, the Canadian government announced that it was purchasing 1,148 new C6A1 FLEX general purpose machine guns from Colt Canada.

The older C6 machine guns will eventually be taken out of service and declared as a surplus. “The final disposal plan will take into account that the C6 GPMG is a prohibited firearm and various options will be assessed, including its use as classroom training tools for Canadian armed forces training schools, museum display, deactivation, sale, donation or destruction by melting. , “The DND told Defense Watch.

