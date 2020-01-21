New Love Island bombshell Rebecca Gormley hides secret heartache when grandfather suffering from dementia no longer recognizes her - The Sun

LOVE Rebecca Gormley from the island hides her hidden heartache because her demented grandfather no longer recognizes her.

The 21-year-old model, who ran pulses in last night’s Dirty Dancing challenge, talked about the pain of her family seeing Grandpa Less in the last three years.

4

Rebecca Gormley was crowned Miss Newcastle in 2018 Credit: Instagram / rebeccagormleyx

Former Miss Newcastle Rebecca joined the Alzheimer Society last year and told News Guardian: “My Grandfather Lesson began his journey with dementia three and a half years ago and it was very difficult for the family.

“It is hard for us to see how he is now compared to how he used to be. Dementia has taken him over and he is just not the same person.

“He usually doesn’t recognize me when I visit him and I have to remind him that I am his granddaughter.

“But it’s even worse for my grandmother Phyllis, who is also his caretaker. There are times when he calls her” mom “and she has to explain that she is his wife.

4

The 21-year-old has entered Love Island like a bomb. Credit: ITV

“It is so sad to see because I have such wonderful memories of him when I was younger.

“He always sang and made crazy duck sounds just to make me laugh.”

Rebecca joined the Alzheimer Society as a volunteer and said, “I am very happy that I became a volunteer because dementia is a condition that I personally have experience with.”

The beautiful 21-year-old is a part-time model and caretaker from Newcastle.

She was crowned Miss Newcastle in 2018 and finished sixth in Miss England 2019.

Rebecca described herself as fun, loud, extroverted, fearless and spontaneous before going to Love Island.

She says her worst habit is “to look people up and down and not realize – I give the wrong impression, but most of the time I only look at what they are wearing.”

4

Rebecca Gormley goes to the Love Island VillaCredit: Instagram / rebeccagormleyx

4