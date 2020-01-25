New London Knight returns in scoring groove

Emmett Sproule of the Erie Otters is pinned against the boards by Jason Willms of the London Knights during the third period of their match at Budweiser Gardens in London, on Sunday, January 19, 2020. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Jason Willms was more than a little relieved after scoring his first goal with the London Knights in a 6-3 win at Windsor Thursday night.

The 20-year-old from Kitchener came to London for a deadline deal that Josh Nelson sent to Barrie, along with a second- and fourth-round sketch.

Thursday was the sixth game of the old age center with the knights after having played his entire OHL career with the Colts and he was forced to adapt quickly.

“I spent three and a half years in Barrie and it was like home for me,” said the former Colts captain. “I felt very comfortable there. It happens quickly because within 24 hours I actually played against Barrie. “

London Knights head coach Dale Hunter enters his 800th OHL victory in the game against Windsor Spitfires at Windsor’s WFCU Center Thursday. Hunter speaks with Nathan Dunkley, left, Antonio Stranges and Jason Willms. (Nick Brancaccio / Postmedia News)

Willms scored 18 goals with 23 assists in 35 games this season with the Colts, and two weeks in the Knights, he feels like he’s making the full pass.

“When trade fell, I was thrown into three games without any training,” he said. “Being with the boys every day has helped me feel more at ease, but it certainly helps if the team wins and you contribute.”

Willms said he expected he could be traded, but when nothing happened 10 minutes before the January 10 deadline on January 12, he thought he might end his career in Barrie.

“It was right up to the last minute,” he said. “I played video games with some of my boys in Barrie and at the time I didn’t think anything was going to happen. They were mixed feelings, especially after having been in Barrie for so long, but a lot of excitement to go to such a great team and such an organization. “

Willms, who wins a little less than 60 percent of his faceoffs, said he focused on the reasons why the knights exchanged for him.

“I think I’m a full 200-foot player,” he said. “I can be a man who goes against the top line of another team and plays that shutdown role, but I can also play offensive… I like to think that I can participate in all areas.”

Assistant coach Dylan Hunter said that Willms is everything the knights had expected so far.

“He really solidified our top six,” said Hunter. “He knows how to play in all situations and he has played in all situations. He gives that confidence to the team where you can play him against the top, you can play him to score, you can play him to defend and he knows exactly what needs to be done every time he goes on ice. “

