New limited contract for NC school reading tests OK

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – The North Carolina government chief of information technology has signed a new short-term contract for a provider to conduct reading tests in public schools.

Eric Boyette, the state’s chief information officer, approved the $ 929,000 contract between Istation and the Department of Public Instruction late last week, a day after he canceled an earlier emergency contract that state school superintendent Mark Johnson said , Closed with Istation in early January.

Boyette terminated the original agreement because Johnson did not want Boyette’s agency approval to sign the nearly three-month contract before the contract was signed.

The new emergency contract is identical to the original emergency contract, public instruction spokesman Graham Wilson told The News & Observer of Raleigh.

The measures are part of a lengthy administrative challenge in examining students as part of Read to Achieve Law in North Carolina, where children should read at grade level until the end of the third grade.

Since 2013, teachers have been using an Amplify Education program to assess students’ ability to read aloud. But Johnson gave Istation a $ 8.3 million three-year deal in June to test students on a computer program.

Johnson protested his decision, eventually causing Boyette to suspend the three-year contract while the disagreement was being reviewed.

The Department of Information Technology – a cabinet agency for Democratic Governor Roy Cooper – held a hearing earlier this month as part of this review, but has not yet decided.

Johnson, a Republican who is now running for Vice Governor, wrote in a memo on January 14 that Boyette’s department was responsible for the emergency when it blocked the contract. According to Johnson, Istation had offered to run the test free of charge until the end of 2019.

When Boyette canceled the original emergency contract last week, he wrote that DPI had enough time to contact his agency to get permission.

However, he also recommended Johnson to submit a new request for quotation to conduct such test services given their urgency.