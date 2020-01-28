New Leaks Notice on John Diggle Green Lantern Tease

Oliver Queen is gone and Arrow is finishing this week with the word of an emerald third making room for another (spoiler ahead).

Cosmic Book News reported a spoiler for the Arrow finale, claiming that John Diggle received a ring to become a Green Lantern.

Matt McGloin of CBN writes that the ring comes out of space in a green box and is shown with a green light.

McGloin adds that no ring is shown or lantern uniform or oath is shown, and John does not declaratively hear that he can overcome the fear.

Diggle is actually John Stewart. In Elseworlds, John Wesley Shipps Flash of Earth-90 noticed that he was not wearing his ring.

And “Spartan,” an episode from season 7, revealed that Diggle has a stepfather named General Roy Stewart, which suggests that John’s legal name could actually be John Stewart.

Answers are promised. Diggle actor David Ramsey, who has been annoyed with TV Line, is “undoubtedly” revealed and “everyone” will be happy:

“Without a doubt. You will definitely get your answers. And well deserved answers. We have been talking about it for years and I think everyone will be very happy at the end of the series.”

A rumor we reported last summer said a Green Lantern television series featuring Ramsey, who played John Diggle as a lantern, had been submitted to The CW. John Diggle offered a green box with green contents – or at least light – could lead to this.

It may even be a back door related to the HBO Max Green Lantern series produced by Arrow show runner Greg Berlanti. Crisis on Infinite Earths confirmed that the show on Earth will take place alongside other streaming DC programs.

It is believed that the HBO Max Green Lantern – which is believed to be special – comes from the Corps line and features members alongside Hal Jordan. Kyle Rayner is said to be one.

Berlanti is considering a spin-off from Arrow. Last week, the backdoor pilot for Green Arrow and the Canaries was developing as a series.

The Arrow series finale will air on The CW tonight.