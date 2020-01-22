New leader for H.J. McFarland Memorial Home

The county of Prince Edward announced that Kyle Cotton will act as the next manager for H.J. McFarland Memorial Home.

Mr. Cotton offers more than 15 years of experience in long-term care management, after having worked in a number of non-profit and private care institutions for long-term use. Mr. Cotton, who holds a master’s certificate in health care administration, is a strong leader, a willing partner and a collaborative problem solver.

“I am pleased to welcome Kyle to the county. His experience and skills will be the County and H.J. McFarland Memorial Home serve well, “says Steve Ferguson, mayor, district of Prince Edward. “We are also delighted that Kyle has direct experience in running a long-term care home through a new building, which will be especially useful given the ambitious work we have before us to realize our own expansion project.”

H.J. McFarland Memorial Home is an 84-bed assisted living facility for seniors operated by the county of Prince Edward. Home staff strives to provide compassionate, client-focused care that respects the dignity of residents.

The County is planning to H.J. McFarland Memorial Home to be redeveloped with 76 extra beds, what the provincial government announced in 2019.

Cotton will take over his new role at the County on Monday, February 23, succeeding Acting Administrator Natasha Williams, who will return to her role as Director of Care at H.J. McFarland Memorial Home.

