By MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Environmental groups have filed a new lawsuit against moose feeding in a nature reserve in Wyoming, and said the US government should act sooner to curtail practice.

Employees of the National Elk Refuge in Jackson Hole expel alfalfa grains during most winters to supplement natural feed and help moose survive until spring. The timing of feeding each year depends on the weather; Moose are not fed during mild winters or can be fed by a prolonged period of heavy or icy snow that covers the vegetation they naturally eat.

Hunters and guides support feeding as a way to keep up with the number of moose, but others are concerned that practice encourages the spread of diseases similar to mad cow disease in humans.

A plan from the US Fish and Wildlife Service that was released on December 31 would postpone feeding every winter so that moose could gradually get used to surviving without human help.

The plan resulted from a lawsuit filed against the federal agency last March by the Sierra Club, the National Wildlife Refugee Association and Defenders of Wildlife, which warned that diet could promote the spread of chronic wasteful diseases by artificially concentrated moose.

The plan falls short by not coming into force for at least two years, the same groups claim in a new lawsuit filed Monday in the US court in Washington, D.C.

“The bottom line is that chronic waste of disease is becoming the new norm in Jackson Hole at the National Elk Refuge,” said a lawyer for the groups, Tim Preso with Earthjustice.

US Fish and Wildlife Service officials did not immediately send a call back to request comments.

Chronic waste causes deer, moose, moose and other deer to become listless and emaciated. Caused by misfolded proteins called prions, the neurological condition is similar to mad cow disease, which affects cattle and people eating contaminated beef, and scrapie in sheep.

Chronic wasteful disease has spread to at least 24 states since its discovery at a Colorado research facility in the late 1960s. The disease first appeared in Jackson Hole in 2018, when a mule deer killed on a road in Grand Teton National Park tested positive.

The concerns raised about chronic waste can be identified in Jackson Hole and the surrounding Yellowstone ecosystem.

