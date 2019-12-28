New law restricts those under 21 to buy tobacco products

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – After President Donald Trump silently signed a bill that raises the legal age for smoking to 21 years, an age limit that Utah would have implemented in 2021 under state law, smokers and users of Electronic cigarettes under 21 were abruptly cut from buying tobacco products this week.

Meanwhile, retailers and state health departments have so far received little guidance on the law and its application.

"I mean, I've been buying tobacco products and vapors for two or three years. And suddenly I'm cutting myself. Therefore, it's not great," said Garrett Higham, 20, on Saturday after he was rejected while I was trying to buy vaporizer products at a Murray store.

Although Higham had heard about the possibility of the law, like others, he didn't think it would take effect until later in 2020. Higham uses steam products to quit tobacco, he said: "So I have to think about something else. "

Now, he said that he will most likely start asking friends over 21 to buy products "because that's the only other way." … It is definitely hard. I didn't expect that, "said Higham.

Confusion about the new law

Braden Ainsworth, manager of the Tobacco Prevention and Control program of the Utah Department of Health, said that when he contacted the Food and Drug Administration for information on how and when the law will take effect, state officials have been referred to a statement on the FDA website.

"It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product, including cigarettes, cigarettes and electronic cigarettes, to anyone under the age of 21. The FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available," the statement says in part.

Although the bill does not include an effective date, the FDA interpretation "is that it came into effect when President Trump signed the bill on the 20th," said Ainsworth.

A sign in the Tinder Box in Murray on Saturday, December 28, 2019. The legislation was amended for the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Law, and the federal minimum age for selling tobacco products increased from 18 to 21 years. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Tinder Box co-owner Kenn Crandall places cigarettes in his shop in Murray on Saturday, December 28, 2019. President Donald Trump signed a new law that increases the minimum smoking age from 18 to 21 years as part of a draft general expense law. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Pipes for sale at Tinder Box in Murray on Saturday, December 28, 2019. President Donald Trump signed a new law that increases the minimum smoking age from 18 to 21 years as part of a bill of general expenses. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A customer buys at the Tinder Box in Murray on Saturday, December 28, 2019. President Donald Trump signed a new law that increases the minimum smoking age from 18 to 21 years as part of a bill of general expenses. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

State health departments generally receive more immediate guidance when the laws are implemented, according to Ainsworth, but the delay could be the result of vacations.

However, state health officials warn retailers that it is now illegal to sell tobacco products to people under 21, Ainsworth said. The FDA and state health departments carry out compliance checks and enforcement of tobacco law.

"What I've been telling retailers that they've been calling is that if the federal government came in and did one of those inspections and you weren't complying, you would technically get a violation," he added.

Local businesses affected

Some local vaping business owners said they believe the new law was a response to the vaping-related illness that has been linked to black market THC vaping devices.

Ryan Delahuerta, owner of Elite Smoke & Vape in Murray, said he learned about the restriction Friday night and hopes the impact of the law will devastate the store for a younger clientele.

“Unfortunately I thrive with a younger crowd. Nineteen to 25 is my bread and butter. It's just a young and modern store, and I would say at this point, that's 50% (of the business), "he said." It's devastating for us. "

However, "We will survive," he said about the sound of hip hop music. If necessary, Delahuerta says he plans to change the store to attract older customers.

Also a distributor, Delahuerta said he knows and has spoken with most of the owners of local vape stores. Only about half of them had heard about the new restriction as of Saturday afternoon, he said.

Of the customers who are legally unable to buy the products they use, "Obviously, they will find a way. I think it was just that Donald Trump had to do something," he said, saying that between a taste ban or the restriction of the new era, he sees change as the lesser of the two evils for his business.

Hussein Yousef, owner of Murray Vapes, also said the restriction without additional guidance has caused confusion to existing customers, who have asked if they could obtain rights to continue buying products.

"None of them were upset with us, but the only problem some of them face is that they were asking questions if we were going to do the same as California," Yousef said, referring to the way that state advocated for those who had already been smoking before a similar age limit came into effect.

"What makes sense, because if you cut people from cold turkey, it's like a ban. When did that help the United States? People will get angry, people will get angry, and they will do illegal things, and they will go to the black market, "Yousef said.

"You are talking about millions of people, hundreds of companies that will be affected by this," he added.

Jonathan Metzler, owner of Tinder Box, which serves a more mature customer base, said he did not expect the change to have a big impact on his business.

However, "they did a bad job of letting everyone know that it came into effect on the 20th. … I had a handful of clients who were 19 or 20 years old and were pipe smokers or cigarette smokers who had been buying the last week and now they can't buy this week. So there has been a bit of confusion, and I think a little bit of anger. "

"Protect the new generation"

Although the law has caused some confusion, Ainsworth called it an important step forward to help prevent addictions for life.

"These laws are excellent because what they do is we know that many young people who have access to products get them from their social circles," he said. By making tobacco products unavailable to seniors at the age of 18, the hope is that younger teens will lose their access through friends, according to Ainsworth.

The law applies even when federal and local health officials continue to investigate the vaping-related lung disease that has affected thousands of young people across the country.

The electronic cigarette company Juul Labs and Altria, which makes Marlboro cigarettes, demonstrated in support of the new age restriction, the Associated Press reported. But some tobacco critics say the companies' support was an effort to avoid new restrictions on flavored electronic cigarettes that are popular among young people, according to the AP.

The American Heart Association said in a statement to Deseret News that it is "encouraged" by the rising age, but disappointed that the bill did not include a ban on flavored electronic cigarettes to help stop the youth vaping epidemic.

“The federal bill also omits other important measures, such as stopping online sales of all tobacco products. We hope that the Utah State Legislature will use the coming months to lead the nation with evidence-based reforms that will really protect the growing generation of nicotine addiction, "according to the statement.

A 2015 report from the National Academy of Medicine showed that raising the smoking age to 21 could prevent 223,000 deaths among those born between 2000 and 2019, including reducing lung cancer deaths by 50,000, according to the American Lung Association.

"I'm glad to see that the federal government saw the momentum that was happening in 19 states," said Rep. Steve Eliason, a Republican for Sandy, sponsor of the HB324 of Utah, who would have raised the legal age for smoking in Utah to 20 years in 2020 and 21 in 2021.

Eliason said the bill would have increased the minimum age in phases so as not to affect people between 18 and 21 who had already started smoking. Unlike Utah law, the federal age limit also applies to members of the military.

Earlier this year, the state of the hive became the eighth to pass legislation that increases the minimum smoking age to 21 years. Eliason said that after unsuccessfully executing the law of the previous two years, the inclusion of electronic cigarettes gained support from the Heart Association, the Huntsman Cancer Institute and tobacco companies.

Eliason said he put his efforts behind the bill at the behest of the directors of the Utah Department of Health, who said it was essential for public health.

"Regardless of the timing of the federal bill, we have developed a good policy for Utah that should save many lives," said Eliason.

Free resources for those trying to stop using tobacco products are available at waytoquit.org.