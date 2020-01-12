WASHINGTON – The Labor Department issued a final rule on Sunday that clarifies when an employee is employed by more than one company, a problem affecting franchise companies such as McDonald’s and companies that have outsourced services such as cleaning and maintenance.

The rule, which was first proposed last spring, replaces an Obama policy that may hold more companies liable for the failure of franchisees or contractors to pay overtime or minimum wages.

The issue has become increasingly important in recent years as more Americans work for employment agencies, contractors and franchises. According to some estimates, about 14 million Americans are in such “alternative work arrangements.”

The new rule, which will take effect on March 16, offers a four-part test to determine whether a company is a ‘joint employer’. The tests are: whether it can hire or dismiss the employee; or supervises the employee’s work schedule; whether it determines their wages; and if it keeps track of their workforce.

Not all tests need to be performed to determine that a company is an employer, nor does the business model followed by a company determine whether it is an employer, said a senior employee in the labor department.

“This last rule promotes President Trump’s successful, government-wide efforts to tackle regulations that hamper the US economy and to promote economic growth,” said Labor Minister Eugene Scalia.

The International Franchise Association, whose members are the Subway sandwich chain and Jani-King, a cleaning franchisor, welcomed the new rule for clarifying the issue of collaborative work. The group states that the policy of the Obama administration, implemented in 2015, resulted in a large increase in lawsuits against franchise chains.

The Economic Policy Institute, a pro-labor group, has argued that the new rule “dramatically reduces the chance that a company can be held liable for overtime or breaches of the minimum wage. It gives companies an incentive to outsource more jobs and to avoid that responsibility, according to the EPI.

