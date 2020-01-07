New Label Insight CEO wants to transform e-commerce for supermarkets

Loading...

After 17 years of changing the way brands, researchers and marketers understand customer data, Todd Morris is ready to make similar changes to the information consumers receive online about products.

Starting today, Morris, the former global president of Catalina, a data and insight company, is the new CEO of Label Insight. In this position he told Food Dive that he wants to repair the broken system that consumers use to get information about groceries.

Today’s consumers who want information about food and beverage products often turn to the internet. Online food sales now account for 6.3% of US food spending, and have been used by 25% of households, according to a Brick Meets Click analysis last year. Shoppers want to know which products meet their needs – for example, whether a certain item is gluten-free, contains a lot of proteins, is grown sustainably or if a local store has organic vegetables.

But Morris said the way brands and retailers present information online makes it much harder for consumers to find. Part of the problem is the outdated way brands and retailers think about product information, he said.

Todd Morris

“More than 80% of all searches [in] online supermarkets are based on attributes, not based on brands. But there is no central truth about which attributes are accurate, standard, and searchable,” Morris said. “And so I’m very excited about creating an incredible new opportunity for consumers to find the products that meet their nutritional, health and sustainability needs, while helping … brands and retailers figure out how to win a completely different, consumer-driven world. “

During 17 years at Catalina, Morris changed the perception of customer data from a transactional look focused on product quantities and dollars and cents to one that created a picture of who consumers are and their needs and desires.

Morris said that understanding these needs and desires of consumers is vital to improving the way product information is cataloged online. Today, he said, a consumer can search for “peanut-free” and the first product to come on the market is peanut butter. Or a consumer searches the site of a retailer for gluten-free products and 16 items come on the market – but there are actually 260 gluten-free products in stock.

“An unanswered search for a consumer is like an empty shelf in a physical world,” Morris said. “Retailers are connected so they are never sold out. And if there is one, they all jump on it and they solve it. We have to start treating a search in the same way.”

Label Insight has been solving this problem for years. It currently has a database with hundreds of thousands of product features that can be used to describe items, ingredients and nutritional value.

Morris wants to use these attributes to paint complete images of products, but also to find out more about what consumers are looking for in terms of search and attributes. For example, he said that nearly half of consumers follow specific eating schedules. By paying attention to the keywords and searches that customers use to achieve the desired products, Label Insight can help retailers and brands find the items that consumers would want in the future.

“E-commerce is the easiest place to change retailers,” he said. “They [consumers] don’t have to get into a car and drive to a new store. And so the convenience of switching for consumers makes the retailers who embrace this kind of transparency and searchability or discovery real winners.”