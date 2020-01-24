New Kia compact SUV concept unveiled for India Auto Show in 2020

Kia will officially unveil an SUV concept at Auto Expo 2020, which takes place from February 5 to 12 in New Delhi.

Preview of a production model for the local market, the study sports a modern style, with highlights, including the company’s famous tiger nose grille at the front, elegant LED headlights and large sockets side air.

The muscular hood, the tiny mirrors, the bulky fenders, the unique signature of the rear lighting, the retractable door handles, the generous ground clearance and the oversized wheels contribute to the athletic look. However, expect the production variant to be significantly toned down in all major aspects once Kia decides to completely remove the sails – which is likely to happen this summer.

Related: Kia allegedly worked on luxury-washed flagship Telluride

The Korean automaker has already been seen testing the SUV, which has the code name QYi. It should be based on the same architecture as the Hyundai Venue, which is 4,036 mm (158.9 inches) long, 1,770 mm (69.7 inches) wide and 1,605 mm (63.2 inches) tall in India. Reports suggest it will be less than 4 meters (157.5 inches) long in the Asian country and may have a slightly shorter wheelbase compared to its cousin, which measures 2,500mm (98.4 inches) in between. axles in India and 2520 mm (99.2) in international markets.

Inside, it should partially reflect the design of the Seltos and the venue and will benefit from features such as a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, automatic air conditioning, wireless charger, sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, etc.

The range of engines will likely be shared with the Venue, the 1.0-liter turbo and the naturally aspirated 1.2-liter units that are part of the offering, possibly with some minor updates. The 1.5-liter diesel from the Seltos should also join the range. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed DCT.