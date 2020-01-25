New Jersey ends police operation of the creepy Clearview AI face recognition app

New Jersey is ahead – at least when it comes to preventing law enforcement from using the creepy and potentially biased Clearview AI facial recognition app.

The app, which captured billions of photos from Facebook, YouTube, Venmo and other online platforms, caught the world’s attention last weekend after a detailed report in the New York Times. The app’s supposed ability to identify virtually any inferior photo frightened lawyers and data protection officials. And today one of the latter – New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal – actually did something about it.

Attorney General Grewal has “imposed a moratorium on Clearview AI’s cooling, unregulated facial recognition software,” according to the New Jersey ACLU.

BREAKING: @NewJerseyOAG has imposed a moratorium on Clearview AI’s unregulated facial recognition software.

It has put 3 billion photos online, including social media, into an index of names and faces for police force subscribers.

This step is clearly good news.

– New Jersey ACLU (@ACLUNJ), January 24, 2020

This news was confirmed by NJ.com, which reported on Friday afternoon that Grewal ordered all New Jersey police to stop using the tool (at least for the time being).

The New Jersey ACLU, in its statement, stressed that facial recognition technologies like Clearview AI are problematic for all known and problematic reasons.

“Face recognition technicians have been trained in databases that are mostly filled with white, male faces,” the organization wrote. “This leads to discrimination and false alarms among black people, women and non-binary people.”

This worrying fact was recently confirmed by a federal study that found that “the highest false alarms occur among Indians with increased rates among African Americans and Asians”.

We asked Clearview AI to comment, but we didn’t get an immediate response.

This is not the company’s first problem, and we don’t think it will be the last. Earlier this week, Twitter asked Clearview AI to stop using photos from the social media platform, and a class action lawsuit is in preparation.

Meanwhile, Clearview AI, in a statement on its website, insists that “Clearview is not a surveillance system and is not built like one.”

It appears New Jersey Attorney General would disagree.

