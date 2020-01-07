New Jersey considering the huge discount on purchases of electric vehicles

Loading...

Image: AP Images

An important bill is currently being passed in New Jersey aimed at making the Garden State one of the Union’s best-suited states for electric vehicles. The bill aims to increase the number of electric cars sold in the state by giving tax incentives of up to $ 5,000 and drastically increasing the number of charging stations.

According to northjersey.com, the bill was approved by two committees on Monday and is about to be voted before the current legislative period ends next week.

Areas in New Jersey have been rated F by the American Lung Association for harmful air quality, and the state is looking for ways to reduce air pollution. It has already shut down many of its coal-fired power plants to conserve nuclear power, biomass, natural gas, and greener energy sources.

The discount is intended as an incentive to lure buyers of electric cars to the state, which in addition to the income tax credit for electric vehicles already waives its 7% sales tax on emission-free vehicle purchases. The New Jersey bill limits the discount on EVs with an MSRP below $ 55,000 and offers $ 25 per mile range up to a maximum of $ 5,000. According to the proposed law, any electric vehicle with a range of at least 200 miles would receive the full discount.

The discount would also apply to plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, but with much shorter ranges, the discount amount would obviously be significantly less. To get the maximum effect on your discount, it’s best to apply it to a Hyundai Kona EV, Chevy Bolt, Tesla Model 3, or Nissan Leaf Plus, as they’re all under $ 55,000 and have a range of at least 200 miles exhibit.

The second part of the bill would also include the installation of 1,000 additional Level 2 chargers and incentivize hotels, apartments, condos, and townhouses to add chargers. The goal is to share 30% of the residential units in New Jersey with access to electric vehicles and 50% of the hotels.

New Jersey is already a bastion of electric vehicle buyers with over 26,000 registered electric vehicles in the state. Part of the adoption problem, however, is that finding the EV charging station with only 745 publicly available plug-ins nationwide is also the worst condition.

The third part of the draft law stipulates that all state-of-the-art cars and trucks that are not in emergency state must be battery-electric by 2035, and NJ Transit will only grant the fewest teeth in 2032 for the purchase of electric buses. There are now electric buses and many cities already use them exclusively. This would have attracted much more attention than it would have started in 2020 instead of in 12 years.

If the bill went through, she would absolutely move the needle. This would lower a base Chevrolet Bolt from its starting price of $ 36,620 to $ 31,620. Add that you would not pay sales tax and the $ 7,365 federal discount will continue to apply and you will get a very cheap electric vehicle!

The days of the New Jerseyites that drive gas guzzlers? Fuggetaboutit!