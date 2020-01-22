New Jersey Announces Severance Pay Settlement for Employees: NPR

The governor of New Jersey signed legally mandated measures to protect workers this week following the layoffs of thousands of Toys R Us employees.

Julio Cortez / AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Julio Cortez / AP

Julio Cortez / AP

New Jersey was the first state in the country to pass a law guaranteeing redundancy payments, the sponsors of the bill said this week.

The law, signed by Governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday, provides for companies with 100 or more full-time employees to pay their employees a week’s severance pay for each year of service when widespread layoffs or closings with 50 or more employees are on the horizon. The law also requires employers to notify workers at least 90 days in advance if such changes are imminent. That is from 60 days.

If companies fail to comply, they must add an additional four-week payout to an employee’s severance package.

“When these corporate takeover artists bankrupt the companies, they walk away with their random profits and pay huge bonuses to the top managers, but the little boys get done,” Senator Joe Cryan, a co-sponsor of the bill, wrote on Facebook -Post Office .

The pioneering legislation – S3170 – was triggered by the recent closure of several well-known retail companies across the state in the past two years, including Toys R Us.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2017 after a private equity buyout indebted the company in the billions. Nationwide, more than 30,000 workers were laid off – 2,000 of them in New Jersey, NJ.com reported. Initially, workers were told that they would not receive any severance payments, but the former toy store employees organized themselves with United for Respect to seek compensation.

As NPR’s Amy Held reported, a bankruptcy judge gave the weakening retailer permission to “pay millions in bonuses to executives after the company argued it was necessary to motivate their best brains during the critical Christmas season.”

Eventually, the private equity firms KKR and Bain Capital surrendered to public pressure. The companies set up a $ 20 million employee financial support fund.

While it was a win for some New Jersey workers in financial difficulty, United for Respect noted that its impact was limited to a small group of unemployed residents.

But with the new law, Cryan noted that all employees working for some of the state’s largest companies will have additional protection.

“The law protects workers’ rights better,” said Cryan. “Employee performance and employee engagement for the company were secondary. Now they are coming to the fore.”

Critics argue that the new measures will prevent companies from expanding or moving to New Jersey.

The law comes into force in July.