New Iran sanctions part of old pre-assassination policy

The Trump administration on Friday announced new sanctions against Iran following the firing of missiles from Tehran at an Iraqi military base housing American troops.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said at a press conference on Friday that the United States had sanctioned eight Iranian officials as well as companies in the steel, metals and mining sectors from the country.

Several of these companies have been blacklisted, which means that American people and entities cannot do business with them. Iranian officials punished include the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and the Basij militia leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“The president issues a decree authorizing additional sanctions against anyone who owns, operates, markets or assists sectors of the Iranian economy,” Mnuchin said at the press conference, adding that the sanctions would reduce “billions” of dollars. of Tehran’s economy.

The sanctions are part of the Trump administration’s multi-year campaign to wage an economic war against Tehran through its so-called maximum pressure campaign. The campaign designated over 1,000 Iranian entities, hitting Tehran’s most critical and successful industries, including the petrochemical and oil sectors. The new sanctions attempt to deny Tehran access to its financial reserves.

“There are around 70 to 80 billion people in these accounts around the world that the administration could ban overnight,” said Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Defense for Democracies Foundation.

Pompeo and Mnuchin’s announcement comes nearly a week after the United States targeted and killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani – which was clearly a departure from previous policy.

Until last week, the administration had focused most of its efforts on demanding financial sanctions against Iran and had refrained from engaging militarily with Tehran. Since the Soleimani strike, members of Congress have pressured President Donald Trump to return to the status quo – to punish Iran for its actions and to avoid retaliating militarily.

Part of the original purpose of implementing financial sanctions against Iran was to try to convince Tehran to return to the negotiating table for nuclear deals. Since the start of the campaign, the United States and Iran have discussed through intermediaries the possibility of entering into formal talks on the agreement. But since the assassination of Soleimani, Iranian experts as well as current and former American officials tell the Daily Beast that the two sides are unlikely to make any significant diplomatic commitments in the near future.

“Iran has already taken a step back from its commitments under the nuclear deal after the assassination of Soleimani,” said a former Obama administration official who worked on Iranian politics. . “I don’t see them advancing in the nuclear deal negotiations right now.”

