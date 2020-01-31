New inhabitants of Bern, city debate in charge of drainage gutters

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) According to the resident Linda Hill, a drainage ditch in the Southgate department in New Bern has not been cleared for more than ten years.

“The ditch is filled in,” said Hill. “We have had several storms that have come and left debris up and down in the ditch.”

Hill’s house borders an elevated Lowe’s Home Improvement Center, so an additional frustration for Hill and her neighbors is rainwater that flows down the slope behind Lowe’s to their yards.

It cannot go anywhere else because the ditch is filled.

Hill lived in the house next to her current home, but moved in 2006.

When she returned last year, she was surprised that the ditch was filled due to a lack of maintenance.

“I contacted the city of New Bern several times about cleaning the ditch,” said Hill.

She was referred to Avery Smith, the chief inspector of the rainwater department for the city.

“(Smith) finally made a note that it was the property of the owner and that the city was not responsible for clearing the ditch,” Hill said.

But she remembers that the city cleaned the ditch in the early 2000s and says it is their responsibility to maintain it.

9 On Your Side spoke to Avery Smith who explained that the ditch was in fact not the responsibility of the city, but the responsibility of the homeowners or the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center based on Hill’s home.

“Now Lowe’s and her house in Southgate are strictly private,” said Smith.

According to the city regulation for the protection of watercourses, it is the responsibility of the owners or tenants to keep up with the maintenance.

Although this ditch is in particular a drainage and utility extension.

“The misconception about most easements is that they belong to the city,” said Smith.

Smith says that servitude is a legal agreement and says that if the city needs to do utility work, this can be done without legal consequences, but it does not make the city property in servitude.

Smith suggested having Hill use a surveyor to determine if the property is on Lowe’s property or on Southgate’s side.