New Infiniti QX55 crossover coupe delayed five months, production postponed to November 2020

Infiniti has high hopes for its next QX55 coupe crossover, but the automaker has been forced to delay production start by five months.

Initially, the Infiniti QX55 was scheduled to go into production in June 2020 at the Aguascalientes plant in Mexico, co-owned by Nissan and Daimler. However, in a letter dated January 13, Nissan informed suppliers that the start of production has been postponed until November 2020.

The automaker did not go into details, but said it was necessary to “secure the production capacity” of the plant. Autonews contacted Infiniti for more details and got a rather elusive response from an American spokesperson for the luxury brand.

“As stated in the letter from the production site to suppliers, operational efficiency pushes projects forward – sometimes forward, sometimes backward – as we progress towards the start of production of a new model,” said said the representative.

The Infiniti QX55 was slated to arrive at US dealerships this summer as a coupe-like version of the QX50 compact crossover. This unexpected delay probably means that the new model will not reach customers before December 2020. This is not good news for the brand, since sales in the United States are rising sharply and Infiniti is in desperate need of new products. – the earliest would be best.

Sales of Infiniti in the United States fell 21.1% in 2019 to 117,708 units, even with the brand’s newest product, the QX50, recording a sharp 27% drop in sales.

The intention of the premium Japanese company with the QX55 is to offer a competitor for the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé and the BMW X4, among other models. Sporting a sloping roofline inspired by the first generation Infiniti FX, the new model will also feature a different front fascia and grille design to help it stand out from the ordinary QX50.

However, nothing will change below the surface, as the QX55 will share the foundation with the QX50, including the 2.0-liter turbocharged 268-hp four-cylinder.

