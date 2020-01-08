New images released in search of missing woman in Chelmsford

Loading...

Nearly three weeks after the mysterious disappearance of a woman, her family requests help to find her. Relatives of Sue Willand continue to post missing posters and continue to hope that she will return home soon. “My mom is a family oriented person, would never leave her family,” said daughter Julia Willand. But Willand’s family recently said that her boyfriend had suffered a stroke and provide 24-hour care out of 24 had become overwhelming for her. Then, on December 20, Willand left her condo in North Chelmsford without her keys, her phone or her wallet. A surveillance video showed her walking that morning near certain softball fields, but since then, there have been no observations. “There has been no indication of foul play. There is no evidence that it has been removed in any way. So we do not let’s just keep hoping, “said Chelmsford police chief James Spinney. Police conducted multiple ground searches using dogs and drones. They searched the Merrimack River with boats and sonar and plan to bring diving eurs in the next few days. “I have been a police officer for 30 years. I have never seen this. there has always been a short-term resolution, “said Spinney. Willand’s family began to raise funds to pay off his mortgage and other bills. They want her to know that her boyfriend is now recovering from her stroke and that she is loved and missed. “We only focus on finding a lead, finding it so we can fix it,” said Teal.

