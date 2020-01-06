New images on the surface for a better look at the PlayStation 5 DualShock controller development kit

Loading...

As of 2020, we can say goodbye to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as the next generation console platforms are available. Since Sony and Microsoft are offering their new systems this Christmas season, neither of them has really opened up to the console during a stage event. This could change for Sony soon as we may have something to do with PlayStation 5 during CES 2020. Nevertheless, new images and rumors are circulating on the Internet about the platform or the development kits that are already in the hands of the development studios.

We’ve already seen the PlayStation 5 development kit, but a new image has been created to take a closer look at the DualShock controller. This is just a picture from an unnamed Facebook post. So don’t expect anything in terms of specs. Apparently, a member assigned to clean up in a development studio has the option to clean up their first PlayStation 5 developer kit.

On this occasion, he had taken a few photos of the console together with the controller, which looks relatively the same compared to the DualShock 4. If you are familiar with other developer kits, these platforms often change drastically compared to the final design for the market. While the new DualShock will likely keep the overall design like the previous iterations, we’re not sure how this developer kit controller resembles the final build design.

As mentioned earlier, both Microsoft and Sony plan to launch their next-generation console platforms this Christmas. This means that we’ll likely get more information and details about the platform later this year.

Source: Reddit