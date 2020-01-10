New houses: enclave of relaxed living

Loading...

A project initially launched under the radar in November will make a splash when Urbandale Construction returns to Kemptville with the full launch of The Creek.

The 27-hectare development will see a mix of 190 modern terraced houses, two-story singles and bungalows between Kemptville Creek and Rideau River Road on County Road 43.

“It is a nice little enclave of beautiful houses with that little village feel and yet access to all the amenities you could want,” says Urbandale CEO, Dwayne Hartle.

The Astoria single, which is part of Urbandale’s Horizon series, has a garage door with glass panels.

The Creek marks the return of Urbandale to Kemptville after selling its Country Lifestyle Country Walk last year. And it makes the builder just one of the two major builders who sell 58 kilometers south of downtown Ottawa in the popular city of Northern Grenville, with the other eQ Homes on eQuinelle.

As an enclave, there are no main streets, meaning that everyone in the community will be there because they live there, and the project has several plots that rely on green space for “a really pleasant feeling, relaxed atmosphere,” says Hartle. “Children can play stick hockey on the street.”

Residents also have direct access to the creek, notes marketing communications manager Melissa Boudreau. “There is a walking path to a green space right on Kemptville Creek … So, if you are someone who loves paddle sports, it is fantastic.”

At the same time, the development is close to the facilities at Kemptville. Kemptville Colonnade Retail Center, a collection of large boxes and other stores, is within walking distance. And Highway 416 is also nearby. “In terms of commuting, you just go on the 416 and you’re on your way,” says Boudreau.

The Aberdeen is one of the houses in the Pacific series of Urbandale. It fits on a 35-foot lot and offers 2,102 square feet and three bedrooms.

Kemptville – a city with 5,700 inhabitants – also has its own hospital, several primary and secondary schools, and numerous shops and services so that residents do not have to make the trip to Ottawa.

Homes at The Creek will contain a mix of terraced houses, bungalow singles and two-story singles on plots from 31 to 50 feet wide. So far, 47 of the 118 available singles have been released.

All singles are built according to R-2000 certification, which means that they are 50 percent more energy efficient than a house that is built according to code. R-2000 functions include triple glazing, superior insulation, an air source heat pump that is converted into an air conditioner in the summer and the Proud Foundation from Urbandale. (Named after the way in which it is proud of the outer covering, the foundation contains insulation under the slab and on the outside of the foundation walls, together with a special coating that forms a barrier against moisture penetration.)

But building to R-2000 is more than energy efficiency; it is also about matters such as material choices, indoor air quality and comfort. As such, Urbandal uses materials that have little or no VOC (volatile organic compounds) to minimize waste gases for better indoor air quality and that, where possible, come from sustainable or responsible sources.

Other standard functions include quartz counters everywhere, smooth ceilings that are nine or 10 feet on the ground floor, finished playrooms in the basement and hardwood everywhere on the ground floor.

Townhomes, which will become Energy-Star, are expected to be released early this year as soon as Urbandale has made changes to the designs.

“We are adjusting some of the elevations and making it unique for this area, so that everything has a good new pop and jazz for the Kemptville area,” says Hartle.

Although they still have the contemporary feel that Urbandale has become known for in recent years, the builder will bring back some stone and brick elements from previous houses to reflect the smaller, less urban community, says Boudreau.

“We are very interested in people waiting for the release of the town hall,” she says. “I think that in the market, where it has been, city houses are such a relevant product considering the affordability.”

The Sandy Cove is one of 14 floor plans for bungalow available in The Creek.

As such, Urbandale has paid special attention to the floor plans of his town hall, says Boudreau. “We have worked very hard on our designs to make our city homes, especially from the inside, much like a single.”

This coordination includes things like a separate mud room in every town hall “so that they no longer feel that old town hall”.

Although Urbandale initially released the project in silence, which was done to give priority to those who had registered in advance, Hartle expects a “bigger trajectory” now that the news is known.

Along with much lower house prices than you’ll find in the city, “the charm of the small town” is part of The Creek’s appeal, says Hartle. That, plus “the closeness of Ottawa for everyone who commutes, but wants the feeling of a small town to raise a family, is a great attraction.”

The first occupation is expected in December 2020.

The Creek

What: An enclave of 190 terraced houses, two-story singles and bungalows on 27 acres next to Kemptville Creek

Builder: Urbandal construction

Prices: Bungalow singles from $ 471,900; two-story singles from $ 496,900 (terraced houses later)

Sales Center: 217 Bristol St.

Opening hours: Monday, noon to 7 pm; and in the afternoon until 5 pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Closed Thursday and Friday.

Information:urbandaleconstruction.com; 613-215-0480