NEW HORIZONS Launches Changes And Upcoming Events In Updated Trailer – GeekTyrant

Animal Crossing: New Horizons preparing for more events now that Bunny Day is over. This is why a new series of updates is on its way out on 23 April for the start of Nature Day. This event will run from April 23-May 4 and will provide Nook Miles special challenges aimed at enhancing nature such as tree planting. Then, from 1-7 May, players will be able to enjoy the May Day Tour where they can get a one-off May Day Ticket to go on a limited time tour of a unique island. A special visitor will be familiar with this island trip. Third, International Museum Day is May 18-31. Players will be able to take part in Stamp Rally at their island museum for a special in-game reward. Finally, the Wedding Season will take place throughout the entire month of June. This will allow players to meet Reese and Cyrus, a married couple, over on the island of Harvey and help set and take commemorative photos. In return, you will receive wedding themed goods from the lovely couple.

Of course, these events are not the only things that come with the update. Leif will be appearing on islands with his Garden Shop. Players will be able to buy foliage mix and other green decorative items from the sloth (is it sloth, right?). Eventually, Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler will make occasional visits to islands. Here, in-game art and furniture will be sold with unique colors. The art can be added to the museum’s new art gallery. The catch is that not all art will be real. It is up to you to learn what is real and what is fake. The free update will be available to New Horizons on April 28.