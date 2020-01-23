New headmaster for C.M. Eppes Middle School

WINTERVILLE, NC (WNCT) Ms. Kim Harris, current headmistress at Wellcome Middle School in Pitt County, has been appointed as the new headmistress by C.M. Eppes Middle School.

Harris worked as an educator and administrator at Pitt County Schools for 15 years.

“It was a blessing to have the opportunity to serve my first principal at Wellcome Middle School. I will always be grateful for the relationships and support that I received as a wildcat, ”says Harris. “I am excited and look forward to going to the C.M. Eppes scientists, staff and the community work together to help the school reach its full potential. “

She will start working at CME on February 3rd.

PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker also comments: “Ms. Harris has demonstrated her leadership and dedication at Pitt County Schools for years. We are pleased that she wanted to take on another challenge in her career with us and that she was the principal at C.M. Eppes. Ms. Harris’ relationships with students and teachers are exceptional and would benefit every school. However, it is precisely this type of professionalism and fit that we believe meets the current requirements at C.M. Eppes. “

A new headmaster for the Wellcome Middle School has not yet been appointed.