New head of EU foreign policy for his first visit to Iran

TEHRAN, Iran – The European Union’s foreign affairs head travels to Iran to meet with the country’s leaders, the Iranian official news agency said Sunday, amidst high regional tensions.

The visit is seen as the EU’s final step in rescuing the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Tensions between Iran and the US have steadily increased since President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement and re-imposed sanctions against Iran in 2018. Tehran has responded by gradually reversing his commitment.

Josep Borrell will have a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other Iranian officials on Monday according to IRNA.

Borrell’s visit is the first by the EU official after taking office. Borell met the Iranian Foreign Minister in Brussels in January, when European Foreign Ministers organized a special meeting to discuss the ongoing crisis.

Following the US drone attack in which Iran’s Supreme General Qassim Soleimani was killed in January, Iran announced it would no longer respect the limits set on how many centrifuges it can use to enrich uranium.

Zarif said the move was a “corrective step” in the context of the nuclear deal. He said it could be reversed.

The deal concluded in 2015 is aimed at ceasing Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for lifting sanctions. Iran signed the agreement with the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia and China.

Associated Press, The Associated Press