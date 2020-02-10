New Hampshire voters want candidates who share Granite State’s values

MANCHESTER, N.H. – New Hampshire voters are preparing to cast their vote on Tuesday, the nation’s first primary. Some voters say they use the past few hours to select their candidate, while others know exactly who they will support.

Voters at Manchester Airport Diner want a candidate who shares New Hampshire values.

“I think people here in New Hampshire are very proud to be in the nation’s primary school and that’s why they take care,” said Gordon Fogal, manager of the Airport Diner.

One of those people who has a watchful eye is Natalie Stanley.

“I’m definitely voting,” said Stanley.

However, she is not yet sure who she will support.

Stanley said that since her first election was canceled, she had tried to choose between former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“It’s just so difficult. I’ll find out if I go into the cabin tomorrow,” said Stanley.

Bedford’s Dave Allsop knows who he will support.

“President Trump. We believe he has done a great job so far and we want it to stay that way for the next four years, “said Allsop.

As an Air Force veteran, he appreciates the President’s support for the military.

“It means a lot to the troops to know that their president is behind them,” said Allsop.

Jeffery Myrdek is also planning to vote for Trump, but Buttigieg is an impressive candidate that voters in the granite state should keep an eye on.

“He’s a veteran. He has experience running a city, and I have to say that of most democratic candidates, it makes the most sense when it comes to bringing everyone together,” said Myrdek.

New Hampshire’s Secretary of State expects 420,000 people to vote in this year’s area code.

If these numbers are correct, most of the votes cast in a presidential election if an incumbent runs for re-election.