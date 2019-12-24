New Hampshire projects more than 1 million winter visitors; Expected to spend more than $ 1 billion

Loading...

Many travelers have come to New Hampshire for what is expected to be a high season of winter visitors. This week you can set the tone for the rest of the season when it comes to the New Hampshire winter tourism industry. Children do not go to school and the snow offers another opportunity for families to take their children outside and visit local resorts. Winter sports enthusiasts are enjoying what Granite State has to offer this week. "It's great, it's good weather here. The slopes are awesome, the snow is great," said John Lazott of New Boston. The New Hampshire Travel and Tourism Development Division published its forecast for this season. More than 1 million visits to the state are expected, with tourists spending more than $ 1 billion. Those numbers sound good to the local resort staff. Mike Roth, director of marketing and sales at Gunstock Mountain Resort, said: “We will take most of that as we can of course. We are happy to serve the people who come to Gunstock. ” The DTTD said it will begin a winter advertising campaign in January. Additional attention should help the resorts, but this week is also a great indicator of the season. For those who make the trip, there are many reasons to choose New Hampshire this winter. Part of the state's advertising campaign will include "gunpowder alert" messages during snowstorms, on social networks and digital billboards in Henniker.

