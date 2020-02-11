The first votes in the 2020 New Hampshire primary were cast after a few communities participated in the tradition of midnight voting. Dixville Notch Dixville Notch kicked off the primary festivities on Tuesday as they have been doing for decades, and the result was described as “interesting.” Michael Bloomberg received three registration votes, one of which was a registration vote in the Republican primary. It is a rarity in Dixville Notch for registration votes. Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders each got one vote. The local tradition in Dixville Notch was endangered this year when it turned out that not enough people in the community were registered to vote. For the midnight vote to take place, Dixville Notch needed at least five registered voters. , Dixville Notch got enough residents after the man behind the Balsams Resort redevelopment project officially moved to the city and registered to vote. “I’m happy to be part of the tradition,” said developer Leslie Otten. Midnight voting also took place in Hart’s Locaton and Millsfield. Hart’s location Amy Klobuchar was the popular choice at Hart’s location and received six votes in the democratic race. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren came in second with four votes. Andrew Yang and Sanders followed with three votes and two votes respectively. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer each received one vote. On the Republican side, President Donald Trump came to the top with 15 votes. Former Massachusetts Government Bill Weld received four votes and Concord resident Mary Maxwell received one vote. Millsfield In Millsfield, Klobuchar won the victory in the Democratic race with two votes. Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders each received one vote. Trump received 16 votes from Millsfield. Former Massachusetts Government Bill Weld received one vote. Mayor Pete ButtigiegVP Joe BidenSen. Amy KloubucharSen. Bernie SandersSen. Elizabeth WarrenAndrew YangThe first in the nation-primary comes just over a week after a problem prevented Democratic party officials from releasing the results of the Iowa caucus, the much-discussed kick-off to the 2020 primary season. including the Chris Sununu government, voters have assured that the state-led process will run smoothly on Tuesday “Given the news and uncertainty from Iowa, it is important that we assure the public that the systems we have here in NH are truly undiscussed , “Sununu said.

The first votes in the 2020 New Hampshire primary were cast after a few communities participated in the tradition of midnight voting.

Dixville Notch

Dixville Notch started the primary festivities on Tuesday as they have been doing for decades, and the result was described as “interesting.”

Michael Bloomberg received three registration votes, one of which was a registration vote in the Republican primary. It is a rarity in Dixville Notch for registration votes. Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders each got one vote.

The local tradition in Dixville Notch was endangered this year when it turned out that not enough people in the community were registered to vote.

For the midnight vote to take place, Dixville Notch needed at least five registered voters.

In January, Dixville Notch had enough residents after the man behind the Balsams Resort redevelopment project had officially moved to the city and registered to vote.

“I am happy to be part of the tradition,” said developer Leslie Otten.

Midnight voting also took place in Hart’s Locaton and Millsfield.

Hart’s location

Sen. Amy Klobuchar was the popular choice at Hart’s location and received six votes in the democratic race. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren came in second with four votes. Andrew Yang and Sanders followed with three votes and two votes respectively. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer each received one vote.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump came to the top with 15 votes. Former Massachusetts Government Bill Weld received four votes and Concord resident Mary Maxwell received one vote.

Millsfield

In Millsfield, Klobuchar won the victory in the Democratic race with two votes. Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders each received one vote. Trump received 16 votes from Millsfield. Former Massachusetts Government Bill Weld received one vote.

The first in the nation’s primary comes just over a week after a problem prevented Democratic party officials from releasing the results of the Iowa Caucus, the much-humored kick-off to the 2020 primary season, in time.

New Hampshire officials, including the Chris Sununu government, have assured voters that the state’s trial will go well on Tuesday.

“Given the news and uncertainty from Iowa, it is important that we assure the public that the systems we have here in NH are truly undiscussed,” Sununu said.

