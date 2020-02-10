New Hampshire Primary 2020: Live updates and reporting

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his top supporters downplay expectations on the eve of New Hampshire’s first primary, while his rivals for nomination are on the lookout for a new stepping stone for the granite state.

“You have to have 1,900 delegates or more, and that’s just getting started,” Biden said on CBS Monday, repeating his argument that the first two mostly white states in the Democratic nomination process will not determine the candidate for a racial diversity party.

But Biden’s challenge in the opening states shows that Democrats have a greater concern as they look for a flag bearer to run against President Donald Trump: no candidate has demonstrated the ability to build a strong coalition between the party’s different races, ethnicities, and groups to build ideological factions, and this situation is further aggravated by the voice struggle at last week’s Iowa gatherings, in which both Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg won.

Trump, meanwhile, is seeking to overshadow the entire field of Democrats as he drives to a rally in Manchester on Monday evening to continue his victory-and-revenge tour after the Senate acquitted Trump last Wednesday for two impeachments , Trump lost New Hampshire in 2016 by less than 3,000 votes to more than 743,000, and the state believes that it may tip over in several of his reelection campaigns.

The Republican President’s supporters lined up on Sunday and the crowd grew Monday morning despite the freezing cold, wet weather. Trump created a similar scene in the days leading up to the Iowa rallies, attracting thousands of riotous supporters who stood out from an unexpectedly low Democratic turnout.

With this in mind, Biden insisted on Monday that he was still well positioned for the nomination and defeat against Trump in November. He pointed to endorsements from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Michigan’s legislative black caucus, which he had received in Iowa since his bad end. “I’m still leading nationally,” the former vice president told CBS, referring to recent national surveys.

Indeed, no Democrats have demonstrated the ability to separate from the pack.

Sanders, the Vermont Senator and Buttigieg vie for new momentum in New Hampshire that could affect Biden’s claims to national support. But Sanders, a democratic socialist, has practically no support from the core of the center-left party, and some representatives of the establishment are openly concerned about the prospects that Sanders will take the lead in November.

Buttigieg attracts many people with his calls for generational change, but the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has shown no appreciable support from African Americans or Latino voters, who will become important parts of the U.S. democratic electorate, the New States Follow Hampshire. And some of Buttigieg’s rivals, including Biden, have started pounding his comparatively thin resume.

In Plymouth, a top Buttigieg supporter met this criticism directly on Monday to open a Buttigieg event. “He has an executive temperament. It’s not a legislative duty,” said Gary Hirshberg, an influential New Hampshire Democrat who was a key early supporter of the 2008 Barack Obama campaign. “Pete Buttigieg had more experience than Barack Obama before he became president.”

Racial diversity is also an issue for Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. She’s trying to build on a strong debate last Friday and a subsequent surge in donations, and she could do another blow to Biden if she overtakes him in New Hampshire after chasing him in Iowa. However, it is unclear whether their campaign has the national reach to benefit from newly discovered momentum in the short window between New Hampshire and the “Super Tuesday” of March 3rd, when more than a third of the approximately 4,000 Democratic delegates pledged will be won.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, has shown a big boom as she tries to compete with Sanders on the left and Buttigieg for more moderate white college graduates. She added a relatively new argument in New Hampshire by pretending to be the candidate that best unifies the party. But she and Biden are both facing a possible money crisis if donors are startled by Tuesday’s results.

Beyond New Hampshire, billionaire Michael Bloomberg continues his unusual strategy of skipping the four states elected in February and plowing hundreds of millions of dollars into the Super Tuesday states. Bloomberg’s centrist candidacy largely depends on Biden’s underperformance and that neither Buttigieg nor Klobuchar can fill the gap.

Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign leader, declined this option on Monday when she contacted reporters in Manchester. “Our campaign has argued from the start that since 1992 no candidate without the support of African-American voters has been the democratic candidate for the presidency, and Joe Biden is currently the candidate who has this support,” she said. “We believe that regardless of what happens tomorrow night, we will continue our plan to compete hard in Nevada, South Carolina on Super Tuesday and beyond.”

Despite the uncertainty facing his party, New Hampshire Democratic leader Ray Buckley continued to be optimistic about the November chances and even welcomed Trump’s Monday visit to his potential challengers’ last minute game.

“I think he is giving the Democratic candidates a huge boost by reminding people why voting is so important,” Buckley told reporters Monday. “His ego can’t stand the idea that something is going on, and he’s not right in the middle of it. It shot at him before, and I think it will hit him back this time.”

Upcoming primaries and caucuses

