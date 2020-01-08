New Hampshire pair faces cruelty charges after the death of a dog

Loading...

A couple of New Hampshire is facing charges of cruelty to animals after officials found a dog and a dog carcass severely malnourished in a house in the town of Raymond, announced Wednesday the local police. The Police Department Raymond said that the dogs were discovered last month when officials used “civil papers’ local home. Officials who entered the abandoned house found both dogs suffering from malnutrition and the carcass. Experts in animal welfare took both dogs suffering from malnutrition and the carcass. Police said Wednesday it had arrested Matthew Jackson, 34, and Brittany Jackson, 29, both of Raymond, and charged them with cruelty offense heads to animals. The arrests follow an application on the Facebook page of the police department asking for help to find the couple. The message contained photos of the couple and a vehicle they were suspected of driving. Matthew Jackson is to appear in court next week. Brittany Jackson is to appear in court in March. Neither could be reached for comment and it was not clear if they had attorneys.

