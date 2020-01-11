New Hampshire ice castles open on time despite hot temperatures

Loading...

Organizers of annual ice castle crafts in New Hampshire opened the popular tourist attraction on Friday as planned, despite the warmer weather forecast this weekend. The frozen attraction is located in six locations in North America, including North Woodstock. The castles include LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-sculpted tunnels, slides and fountains. Winter wonderland is built from scratch when cold conditions allow ice to germinate from sterile soil. Melissa Smuzynski, marketing director of Ice Castles, said she was monitoring the weather and planned to open late Saturday if conditions were too “precarious”. Temperatures during the weekend could reach the 1950s with a risk of rain. Rain can cause sliding conditions.If the weather forces the ice castles to close on Saturday, Smuzynski said that guests booked for that day will be notified by email and text. They will receive an automatic refund and a booking offer for another day and time at a reduced price. Hot weather is always a threat to ice castles. Over the past few years, some places have had to break their season at times due to milder winters. The attraction, which moved last year from neighboring Lincoln, attracts tens of thousands of visitors each season. available on the company’s website, IceCastles.com.

