New Hampshire hopes to clarify troubled Democratic competition

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Democrats hope that New Hampshire voters will reset the party’s presidential fight on Tuesday and bring clarity to a young primary season that has been disrupted by deep dysfunction and doubt.

Because the chaotic caucuses in Iowa could not fulfill their traditional role of racing, it is now up to New Hampshire to clear the Democratic field, which still has nearly a dozen candidates.

For Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the mood an opportunity to retain the dominant left flank. A repeat of his strong performance in Iowa may be the progressive rival Massachusetts Sen. Seriously damaging Elizabeth Warren, who faces the prospect of an embarrassing defeat on her grounds near the house.

While Sanders marches ahead, moderates struggle to unite behind a candidate. Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, starts his day as a centrist frontrunner after essentially taking Sanders first place in Iowa. But at least two other hopeful White House – former vice president Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar – competing for the same voters, a dynamic that could delay the nomination competition if it goes ahead.

More than a year after Democrats began to announce their presidential candidates, Democrats struggle to merge behind a message or a messenger in their desperate quest to defeat President Donald Trump. This increases the deployment of the New Hampshire primary, because voters’ roads or candidates are too liberal, too moderate or inexperienced – vulnerabilities that can play to Trump’s advantage in the fall.

During the last day of the campaign, many voters said they had still not made a final choice. University of New Hampshire opinion poller Andy Smith predicted that as many as 20% of voters would make a decision on election day with twice as many decisions in the last three days.

“Historically, New Hampshire is known to be shifting late,” he warned those with expectations.

The State Secretary for New Hampshire predicted a record turnout on Tuesday. If that doesn’t happen, Democrats will see the prospect of diminishing enthusiasm after a weak turnout in Iowa last week and the rising polls by Trump.

Trump, campaigning in New Hampshire on Monday evening, tried to inject chaos into the process. The republican president suggested that conservatively inclined voters can influence the democratic primary results of the state, although only registered democrats and voters who are not registered with either party can participate in the democratic presidential primary of New Hampshire.

“I hear that many Republicans will vote tomorrow for the weakest possible candidate of the Democrats,” Trump said Monday. “My only problem is that I try to find out who their weakest candidate is. I think they are all weak.”

Another complication that can influence the rise: the weather. Forecasts require a light winter mix or rain and snow in some parts of the state, which can make traveling treacherous.

Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden speaks to supporters at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Monday, February 10, 2020, during a campaign event in Manchester, N.H.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Associated Press

Biden – and the established wing of the Democratic Party – can lose the most on Tuesday if the former vice-president of two terms falls behind in a second consecutive primary election. Biden has earned the overwhelming share of the recommendations of elected officials across the country, because party leaders are looking for a relatively “safe” candidate to run into Trump.

But the distance between democratic voters and their party leaders seems to be growing.

After finishing fourth in Iowa, Biden acknowledged that he would probably take a “hit” in New Hampshire. The dark prediction during Friday’s debate disappointed New Hampshire loyalists such as State House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, who supported Biden less than a month ago but talked about him at the weekend as if he had already been removed from the fight.

“I hope the vice president is doing well, and I hope he can move forward, but it’s hard to say,” Shurtleff said in an interview. “The sad thing for me personally is that he is such a great individual.”

He noted that no democrat has ever become the party’s presidential candidate without finishing first or second in New Hampshire.

Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, attempted to throw New Hampshire as a small step on the way to the presidential nomination, with contests coming soon in more diverse states that reward more delegates such as Nevada and South Carolina, where Biden hopes to retain his favor among the minority voters.

“We are planning to be competitive, but the reality is that we have always said this would be a fight. We have to bring this entire process to fruition,” said Biden senior advisor Symone Sanders. “Regardless of what happens on Tuesday, we intend to move forward. “

The stakes were also terrible for Warren in a match right next to her home in Massachusetts. She has positioned herself as a mainstream alternative to Bernie Sanders, but suddenly looks up at him and Buttigieg while Klobuchar fights to peel off female support.

Warren tried to project confidence on Monday and told reporters that “a large part of my life has been counted and counted out”.

“You are being knocked down,” she said. “You are coming back again.”

Buttigieg, young and without management experience outside the mayor’s office, is trying to become the leading Biden alternative to the moderate wing of his party. His team – with 75 paid staff members, 15 campaign offices across 10 provinces and about 300 trained volunteer leaders who lead the get-out-the-vote teams – has added volunteers since Iowa, assistants said.

Buttigieg has aggressively tried out moderate Democrats, independents and what he calls “future former Republicans”, trying to put together a winning coalition, just like he did in Iowa, where he ended up in an almost draw with Sanders in charge.

Kim Holman was one of 1,800 people who were in the gym at Elm Street Junior High School in Nashua last weekend and got out. She calls herself ‘super torn’.

“I’m still a bit on the fence. I love Pete’s energy and his passion,” said the 52-year-old personal trainer. “It makes me a little nervous that he’s so new to politics.”

In the days prior to Tuesday’s primary, Buttigieg was increasingly attacked by Biden and Klobuchar, who contracted his lack of experience. And from the left, Sanders attacked Buttigieg’s dependence on donors with a large dollar, causing the supporters of “Wall Street Pete” to fall from Sanders.

Buttigieg did not seem impressed by the attacks. He barely changed his stump speech as he traversed the state and called on voters to “turn the page” into a new generation of leadership.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Accompanied by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., left, takes the stage during the campaign stop at the Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire, Monday, February 10, 2020, in Durham, NH

Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

Sanders, meanwhile, was one of the few candidates to explicitly predict victory in New Hampshire, where he beat Hillary Clinton four years ago by more than 20 percentage points.

Just like Buttigieg, his confidence depends on the strength of his organization. He repeatedly stated in the last few days that his team knocked at 150,000 doors on Saturday alone, a significant number given that the state expects fewer than 300,000 people to vote in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Sanders spent the eve of the first with his most passionate supporters, young voters, on two university campuses. During a meeting on Monday evening in an arena on the campus of the University of New Hampshire, a band pumped up the crowd with a cover of The Who’s “My Generation” for Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leading figure among young progressives, took the stage. The band The Strokes closed the night to the public of thousands.

“Brothers and sisters, we are writing history in this campaign,” Sanders said at an event in Hudson.

Associated Press writer Will Weissert in Rochester, N.H., contributed to this report.