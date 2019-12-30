New Hampshire, DraftKings will launch mobile sports betting on Monday

Loading...

The governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu, plans to place the first ceremonial bet on Monday in the new mobile sports betting system at Granite State, powered by Boston-based DraftKings. Sununu signed a bill in July, creating a Sports Betting Division within the New Hampshire Lottery. DraftKings was chosen to operate the mobile sports betting system by Lottery officials through a competitive bidding process. Authorities said the company was chosen for offering the best financial package, its robust mobile application and because it proposed the fastest implementation schedule. Sununu is expected to place that first bet on Monday afternoon during an event in Manchester at Shoppers Pub + Eatery in Indian Head. Lottery officials, DraftKings leaders and former New England Patriots player Rob Ninkovich will attend. The launch of mobile devices in New Hampshire is separate from retail sports betting, which is expected to be operational later in the year. Six cities have already approved retail stores, but those details are still being resolved. Last week, DraftKings announced plans to become a public company during 2020 in an agreement with an investment group and a technology company. The new combined company will be based in Boston but will return to Nevada. It will be included in Nasdaq. DraftKings currently offers daily fantasy sports in 43 states and eight international markets. It also boosts sports betting on digital devices or in retail stores in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. New Hampshire will become the eighth state to operate sports betting through the company's platform. Rhode Island launched a separate mobile sports betting application in September.

The governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu, plans to place the first ceremonial bet on Monday in the new mobile sports betting system at Granite State, powered by Boston-based DraftKings.

Sununu signed a bill in July, creating a Sports Betting Division within the New Hampshire Lottery.

DraftKings was chosen to operate the mobile sports betting system by Lottery officials through a competitive bidding process. Authorities said the company was chosen for offering the best financial package, its robust mobile application and because it proposed the fastest implementation schedule.

Sununu is expected to place that first bet on Monday afternoon during an event in Manchester at Shoppers Pub + Eatery in Indian Head. Lottery officials, DraftKings leaders and former New England Patriots player Rob Ninkovich will attend.

The launch of mobile devices in New Hampshire is separate from retail sports betting, which is expected to be operational later in the year. Six cities have already approved retail stores, but those details are still being resolved.

Last week, DraftKings announced plans to become a public company during 2020 in an agreement with an investment group and a technology company. The new combined company will be based in Boston but will return to Nevada. It will be on Nasdaq's list.

DraftKings currently offers daily fantasy sports in 43 states and eight international markets. It also boosts sports betting on digital devices or in retail stores in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

New Hampshire will become the eighth state to operate sports betting through the company's platform.

Rhode Island launched a separate mobile sports betting application in September.

.