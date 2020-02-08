New Hampshire Debate: How to See the Next 2020 Presidential Debates on ABC; Live stream, time, schedule

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Leaders for the Democratic Presidency clashed in the early moments of a fiery debate on Friday night, as the 2020 peak season entered a critical new phase, in health, experience, and choice.

Former Vice President Joe Biden predicted he could score in the next primaries in New Hampshire after a poor performance in Iowa. But he also asked questions about the status of leading rival Bernie Sanders as a democratic socialist and warned democratic voters that President Donald Trump and his allies would use the label of socialism against Sanders and the party in congressional and presidential elections.

“Bernie, not me, described himself as a democratic socialist,” said Biden before acknowledging his own political challenges. “I got a hit in Iowa, and I’ll probably get a hit here.”

Sanders brushed up concerns about Trump’s attacks: “Donald Trump is lying all the time,” he said.

Friday was the eighth and perhaps the most fruitful debate in the Democratic Party’s long search for a presidential candidate. The prime time affair only took place four days after Iowa’s chaotic events – and four days before prime time in New Hampshire – when several candidates suddenly faced targeted questions about their political survival.

The debate examined the strength of the new Democrats, Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg leaders who emerged from Iowa but went to New Hampshire with liabilities that their democratic rivals tried to exploit. With stakes increasing day by day and money running dry, Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar also struggled to prove to voters and donors that a legitimate path to the presidency remained.

Klobuchar was one of the outsider candidates who targeted Buttigieg and beat up the millennial mayor because he said in his stump speech that the impeachment process was “exhausting” and he would rather watch cartoons.

“It’s easy to run after Washington. It’s much more difficult to lead and take those difficult positions,” she said.

She also accused Buttigieg of succeeding Washington “because it’s popular to say you look like a cool newbie.”

Sanders and Buttigieg entered the night as the top destinations after emerging from Iowa and essentially taking the lead. Those who were on the track after the first competition – including Biden, Warren and Klobuchar – urgently needed to show strength.

Meanwhile, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang struggled to prove that they were involved in the conversation.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg remains a stranger to primary math. It skips debates and elections in the first four states and floods the air waves with ads worth hundreds of millions of dollars. He focuses on the large basket of the Super Tuesday area codes.

The rapidly changing dynamics meant that the candidates had a great incentive to involve them in the ABC-led debate. At the next debate, which is almost two weeks away, they may not get another chance.

The knives traditionally come out in this phase of the presidential primary process.

It was the Republican side of the New Hampshire debate four years ago when the then governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, devastated the ambitions of the President of Florida, Senator Marco Rubio, in a timely decline. Rubio never recovered, which made it easier for Donald Trump to appear as his party’s presidential candidate.

The stakes were particularly high for Biden, who was the leader in almost every one of the seven previous debates, but left Iowa in a distant fourth place. While coverage of problems eased the impact of Iowa competition, Biden’s weakness shook supporters, encouraging him to be aggressive on Friday night.

The seven-person field also highlighted the development of the Democrats’ nomination struggle for 2020, which started with more than two dozen candidates and was effectively reduced to a handful of senior candidates.

There are clear dividing lines based on ideology, age and gender. But only one of the candidates on stage, Yang, was an ethnic minority.

Aside from Biden’s struggles, there were several subplots to follow.

The debate was the first since a progressive feud broke out on national television between Sanders and Warren. The Massachusetts Senator refused to shake hands with the neighbor of New England and accused him of calling her a liar shortly after the January 14 meeting in Iowa. The sharp exchange threatened to cause a permanent crack in the left flank of the Democratic Party.

Warren has also recognized her gender as a political strength in recent weeks, highlighting the successes of Trump-era female candidates and her own record of defeating a male Republican to secure a seat in the Senate.

Nevertheless, she emphasized the unity of the campaign stops in the last few days: “We have to hold together as a party. We cannot repeat 2016,” she said in New Hampshire this week.

Still, Warren was ready to attack first. In addition to the subsequent disputes with Sanders, she used Buttigieg’s fundraising practices in previous meetings.

While Warren and Sanders have sworn off wealthy donors as presidential candidates, Buttigieg and the rest of the field have continued to hold private financial events with large donors, some linked to Wall Street. In fact, Buttigieg took the unusual step of leaving New Hampshire this week to run three fundraisers with wealthy donors in the New York area.

Buttigieg is expected to be attacked, said Joel Benenson, Buttigieg’s debate advisor last year and a prominent democratic pollster.

“He has to be prepared to get behind him from people who are trying hard to take voices away,” said Benenson.

