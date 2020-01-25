New Guinness World Record for Irish Coffees

A new Guinness World Record made history in Dublin’s Temple Bar on Saturday.

Four bartenders fought for the title to make the most Irish coffee in three minutes.

The feat also coincided with the International Irish Coffee Day.

Comedian and actor Paddy Courtney hosted the event in the Old Storehouse.

Rory McGee from The Shelbourne, Cork, Jane Meehan from Russels Saloon, Dundalk, Séamus Óg Birt from Me & Mrs Jones, Portstewart in Derry, Sean Whelan from Café en Seine, Dublin and Max McPherson from Bootleggers, Belfast went head to head.

The ultimate winner was Rory McGee from The Shelbourne, Cork, who managed to brew 49 Irish coffees in three minutes.

When he won, he said: “I am so proud to have won a Guinness World Record, everyone loves Irish Coffee and what could be nicer than making history with it.”

George Roberts, Country Manager at Hi-Spirits Ireland, added: “Irish Coffee is known the world over, but may be the least used cocktail in Ireland.

“It’s a drink we Irish can be proud of.”

Previously, Irish coffee was used for a number of world records – such as the largest Irish coffee with an outstanding 234 gallons.

The record for most Irish coffees sold in one day was 2,223 in San Francisco.

However, this was the first attempt to prepare Irish coffees within a certain period of time.