A new group was formed to attack Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell ahead of his re-election in Kentucky in the November election, Axios reported Tuesday.

The group called Fix Our Senate intends to investigate McConnell, which shows that it bears great responsibility for the country’s many perceived problems as the drug prices and sustained inequality in wealth.

McConnell is very unpopular with a convenience rating of only 29.8%, according to the average of surveys created by Real Clear Politics.

Correction Our Senate Director Joshua Karp, a democratic strategist, alerted Axios and said the Kentucky Senator was “already the least popular politician in America – now we’re going to shed light on McConnell and every ally who supports him. “

The group, which has refused to disclose its budget, arranges itself in such a way that the donors’ identity is not publicly accessible.

Axios speculated that the group’s main goal may not be to defeat McConnell in the November election, but rather to convince Americans generally to associate negative feelings about him with Republican candidates and politics in general.

