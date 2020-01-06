New Google Assistant speaker from Belkin with wireless charging

Loading...

Google Assistant speakers have taken over CES in recent years and this year Belkin has a smart new speaker to share. In collaboration with Devialet, the new Google Assistant speaker from Belkin has hi-fi audio and built-in wireless charging.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

The Belkin Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker is usually a normal Google Assistant smart speaker. It supports “Hey Google” commands for answering questions, performing routines, and operating smart home devices.

Just like the speakers from Google and other companies, the Soundform Elite has dust on the outside of the device. At the top there is also a row of buttons for Bluetooth, volume up and down, play / pause and also turn off the microphone.

The biggest noticeable thought is of course the wireless charger at the top of the device. A recess on the top of the device offers space to place every smartphone in a “dock” where it is charged via Qi wireless charging. The charger supplies 10 W of power with compatible devices and Belkin notes that placing a device on top of the device’s bass levels does not affect.

The Belkin Soundform Elite Google Assistant speaker arrives at a price of $ 299 this spring. The speaker is available in both black and white / gray.

More about Google Assistant:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zx41NUbZYoc [/ embed]