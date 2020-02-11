New Found Glory, Simple Plan announces summer tour with Knuckle Puck

(Photos via New Found Glory, Simple Plan / Alfred Nitsch)

February 10th Newly found glory officially announced their new album Forever + Ever x Infinity and released a new song entitled “Greatest Of All Time”. Now the melodic punk rockers continue. New Found Glory has just announced a tour Simple plan and Knuckle Puck.

The tour starts on May 29 in St. Petersburg, Florida. That is also the same day that they release their record.

Read more: Fred Durst nominated for Worst Director Razzie award

Forever + Ever x Infinity will be the tenth studio album of New Found Glory and their first since Make Me Sick 2017.

On February 10, New Found Glory unveiled the cover art and first single of their new album.

So excited to announce our tenth album, Forever + Ever x Infinity, on May 29! Watch the video for “Greatest Of All Time” and pre-order the album at https://t.co/XvkDc7GkeP – this is just the first taste … so keep an eye on us because we have so much more to share! pic.twitter.com/HIXMow5IAa

– New Found Glory (@newfoundglory) 10 February 2020

Speaking of the report, Chad Gilbert said this is what the record fans wanted.

“This is the record that our fans have been waiting for,” Gilbert says, “the old now feels new and fresh. It was great to find ourselves again.”

The first single ‘Greatest Of All Time’ is a cheerful explosion of romance and nostalgia. We see a young couple entering a venue before being treated to New Found Glory who is ripping it on stage while performing the track. View it below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aQfYw6HlCM (/ embed)

Read more: Enter Shikari and unpack their psychic baggage at {“The Dreamer’s Hotel”}

Now New Found Glory is on the road this summer during a headliner tour with Simple Plan with special guests Knuckle Puck. All three bands went to social media to announce the Still Not Dead tour of the Pop Punk. The video shows Jordan Pundik of newly found glory and Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan bump into each other while wearing each other’s t-shirts. They then set up the tour.

It is there! The Still Still Dead Tour of Pop Punk with newly found glory and Simple Plan starts on 29 May with special guests Knuckle Puck! Now go to https://t.co/fnARZSD113 for presale tickets and VIP upgrades. #PPND pic.twitter.com/z9y0rcA6Qh

– New Found Glory (@newfoundglory) 11 February 2020

It finally happens !! It took almost 20 years, but we are happy to announce that we are going on tour for the first time this summer with our friends @newfoundglory! We bring @KnucklePuckIL as our special guests, so you know it will be RAD! 🤘🏻⚡️🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/y48kyNU2bi

– Simple Plan (@simpleplan) 11 February 2020

Enthusiastic to say that we are going on tour this summer with @newfoundglory and @simpleplan! Presale tickets now available and generally for sale on Friday! pic.twitter.com/fSqaluTaDb

– Knuckle Puck (@KnucklePuckIL) 11 February 2020

As mentioned, the tour starts on 29 May. Presale information is available here. All other tickets are available for purchase from 12 February local time from 14 February. A full list of dates is available below.

dates:

29/05 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live!

05/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

06/02 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

06/03 – New York, NY @ Rooftop on Pier 17

06/07 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

06/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

06/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

06/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

06/13 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

06/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

06/16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

06/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

19/06 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

06/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

06/21 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater

06/23 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

25/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater

27/06 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

28/06 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs

Are you enthusiastic for the Still Not Dead tour of the Pop Punk? Sound out in the comments below!

See more: 10 pop-punk shows that we wish we could go to

The Pop Disaster Tour 2002 (Blink-182, Green Day)