Loading...

New glory found prepare for the future and tease fans with news of an upcoming clip. Although details about their future plans are scarce, the group is looking to include fans in the filming of the new video.

Earlier this week, the guitarist Chad Gilbert went on Instagram to tease that the group was working on a new album, which will mark the follow-up to Makes Me Sick in 2017.

More: Post Malone tops the Super Bowl with insane VIP yacht packages

“How to arrange a track list for an album when the 15 songs are your favorite songs,” writes Gilbert alongside a photo of the group. “Put them all on track 1 at the same time?” It is a difficult task but to have confidence in them regardless of the order in which they go. Photo by @acaciaevans. Really cool effects by me! “

Now the band has announced plans to shoot a new music video for an unannounced song, and they want their toughest fans included. If it’s something like “My Friends Over You” as it pays homage to, then we can only imagine what the epic is waiting for.

Read more: The 10 most influential pop punk groups including New Found Glory, blink-182, Sum 41 and more

“Come be in the next New Found Glory clip on January 15 in Louisville, KY,” wrote the group’s account. “There will be a ton of fan participation, so we want to make sure the diehards of NFG are here! Email your full name, age and photo of yourself to (email protected) now. 18+ ”

More on New Found Glory

The news of a new album in production comes a few months after the group abandoned the final video of their recent album From the screen to your stereo 3, the third in a series of covers inspired by films. They completed the seven videos with “Accidentally In Love” Shrek 2.

The band first released “The Power Of Love” from Back to the future in February 2019. They followed with “This Is Me” by The Greatest Showman in March then “Eye Of The Tiger” Rocky 3 in May. Since then, they’ve shared hilarious versions of “Let It Go” (frozen), “Cups” (Perfect) and “A Thousand Years” (dusk).

Read more: Chad Gilbert (New Found Glory) celebrates his commitment in a sincere article

The latest video brings together all of your favorite characters, including Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, the Gingerbread Man, Pinocchio, Lord Farquaad and more. However, their identity must be hidden so that they cannot be found after their heroic acts. Find out below and get the cover album here.

New Found Glory has reserved a show for 2020 as it is the first day of the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival on April 3. The Golden Finger will play on April 4 with Against me! play on April 5, and more information is available here.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6f1r-kOLvj0 (/ integrated)

Are you excited about the new music from New Found Glory? Let us know in the comments.

See more: 10 pop-punk shows we would have liked to see

The Pop Disaster Tour 2002 (blink-182, Green Day)