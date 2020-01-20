New Fiat 500e 2021 electric city car spied carrying a production body

Even though its cute look has stood the test of time, the Fiat 500 is one of the oldest cars on sale today. Production started in 2007, and over the years has been refreshed several times and joined by countless special editions.

Now, while the outgoing iteration of the city car is expected to be settled for a few years, Fiat is working on a successor. Our spy photographers managed to get close enough to a prototype of the city car, which carried the production body under heavy camouflage and plastic coating.

From a visual point of view, we can distinguish the headlights and taillights with LED technology, and the redesigned front end, with a hood that makes it look like a Stormtrooper. You may have noticed the closed grille and the lack of tailpipes, which tells us that it is the electric version, probably still nicknamed the 500th. The current zero emission model has 111 hp and 147 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque and a range of 84 miles (135 km), so the new one will work to improve range and perhaps performance.

The interior is partially visible here, although previous scoops provided a lighter appearance on the inside, revealing a new dashboard, a steering wheel and a rotary shift lever. A previously spied mule also had buttons normally found on all-terrain vehicles, like “ 4WD Auto ”, “ 4WD High ” and “ Axle Lock ”, but don’t hold your breath, unless they provide a two-engine variant of the small tailgate, with generous ground clearance – which doesn’t make much sense.

We learned from sources that the new 500th could debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2020 in early March, before launching this summer. The U.S. is expected to get it next year, although we haven’t yet received official confirmation.

Photo credits: CarPix for CarScoops